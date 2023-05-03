eAssist's Practice Booster Launches DentalCoding.com, an Online Dental CDT Coding eBook and Educational Content Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Booster , an eAssist Dental Solutions company, announced the launch of DentalCoding.com , which is Practice Booster's new ebook and educational content platform. Now, the dental industry's most respected resources are available in interactive online versions – conveniently accessed via desktop browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.

The DentalCoding.com ebook library currently includes all of Practice Booster's well-known and highly regarded resources. These resources provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding and implementation tips that can help lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance payors, while mitigating risk:

Dental Coding with Confidence

Dental Administration with Confidence

Medical Dental Cross Coding with Confidence

Dental Documentation with Confidence (new offering)

Dental Technology with Confidence (new offering)

Dental Insurance Solutions Newsletter

Digital products may be purchased separately, with discounts offered for bundled purchases. Online items are available for one-time purchase, providing 12 months of access.

"I'm excited and gratified to see my legacy brand go fully digital, now as part of this new platform of innovative educational tools and resources that bring dental practice owners peace of mind by helping them grow their businesses more profitably," said Founder Dr. Charles Blair.

eAssist Dental Solutions joined forces with Dr. Charles Blair and his team in 2021 by adding the Practice Booster® and Dental Coding with Confidence line of products and services to its own suite of dental office products and support services. By doing so, dental offices can fully outsource their dental billing and coding to maximize peace of mind.

Practice Booster ® , an eAssist Dental Solutions company, encompasses the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services – including Practice Booster®, Dental Coding with Confidence, online Code Advisor, Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals, and other resources. Designed to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, administration, coding, and implementation tips, these resources can help lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance carriers while mitigating risk. eAssist clients receive a subscription to Practice Booster's online Code Advisor at no additional charge as well as 20% off Practice Booster on demand courses on insurance coding and administration via the Dental Zing online education platform.

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

