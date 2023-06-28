eAssist's Top-Rated 'How We Did It' Podcast Welcomes New Host Alex Dagostino

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, welcomes Alex Dagostino as the new host of its 'How We Did It' podcast – one of the dental industry's highly ranked podcasts.

eAssist How We Did It Podcast

"As a dentist, I founded eAssist with the intention to create products and services that could relieve stress from fellow dentists," said CEO Dr. James Anderson. "The 'How We Did It' podcast is an iteration of this original vision. This podcast enables dentists to teach other dentists what they've learned, so we can all grow together. I'm pleased to learn that the podcast will now be hosted by our own very capable Alex Dagostino."

The 'How We Did It' podcast features dental practice owners who consistently achieve impressive business results and practice growth. They share how they do that by exhibiting strong leadership with their teams, delivering an exceptional patient experience, optimizing operations and insurance reimbursements, and giving back to their communities.

Host Alex Dagostino graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Communication Studies focused on Health Communication and Healthcare Ethics, and a minor in Advertising and Public Relations. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Media and Strategic Communication at Calvin University. Alex's background in dental journalism led to her current position as Digital Marketing Manager at eAssist Dental Solutions. In addition to 'How We Did It', Alex manages eAssist's social media platforms, digital advertisements, and online community engagement.

"I am so honored and thankful to have the opportunity to host 'How We Did It'," expressed Alex. "Being in marketing, I am often working behind the scenes, interacting with our clients digitally through various digital platforms. The podcast gives me a unique opportunity to engage with them face-to-face and one-on-one. I love hearing their stories, learning from them, and developing ongoing relationships with our clients."

Access 'How We Did It' podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-we-did-it-dentists-teaching-dentists/id1494195158 , or wherever you get your podcasts.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:

Lindsey Lee

(844) 327-7478

[email protected]

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions