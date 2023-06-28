eAssist's Top-Rated 'How We Did It' Podcast Welcomes New Host Alex Dagostino

News provided by

eAssist Dental Solutions

28 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, welcomes Alex Dagostino as the new host of its 'How We Did It' podcast – one of the dental industry's highly ranked podcasts.

Continue Reading
eAssist How We Did It Podcast
eAssist How We Did It Podcast

"As a dentist, I founded eAssist with the intention to create products and services that could relieve stress from fellow dentists," said CEO Dr. James Anderson. "The 'How We Did It' podcast is an iteration of this original vision. This podcast enables dentists to teach other dentists what they've learned, so we can all grow together. I'm pleased to learn that the podcast will now be hosted by our own very capable Alex Dagostino."

The 'How We Did It' podcast features dental practice owners who consistently achieve impressive business results and practice growth. They share how they do that by exhibiting strong leadership with their teams, delivering an exceptional patient experience, optimizing operations and insurance reimbursements, and giving back to their communities.

Host Alex Dagostino graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Communication Studies focused on Health Communication and Healthcare Ethics, and a minor in Advertising and Public Relations. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Media and Strategic Communication at Calvin University. Alex's background in dental journalism led to her current position as Digital Marketing Manager at eAssist Dental Solutions. In addition to 'How We Did It', Alex manages eAssist's social media platforms, digital advertisements, and online community engagement. 

"I am so honored and thankful to have the opportunity to host 'How We Did It'," expressed Alex. "Being in marketing, I am often working behind the scenes, interacting with our clients digitally through various digital platforms. The podcast gives me a unique opportunity to engage with them face-to-face and one-on-one. I love hearing their stories, learning from them, and developing ongoing relationships with our clients."

Access 'How We Did It' podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-we-did-it-dentists-teaching-dentists/id1494195158, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:
Lindsey Lee
(844) 327-7478
[email protected] 

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Also from this source

eAssist Selected as Dental Billing Solution for American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)

eAssist Dental Solutions to Speak at CDA Presents Anaheim 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.