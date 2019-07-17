East Africa LED Lighting Markets to 2024 - Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 968.1 Million

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "East Africa LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

East Africa LED market reached a value of US$ 482.4 Million in 2018



The market is currently being driven by several factors such as strong government support, declining prices of LED products, infrastructure growth, rising consumer awareness, etc. This latest report provides a detailed insight into the East Africa LED Lighting market covering a comprehensive analysis on Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia and other East African markets. The report finds that Kenya is currently the largest market for LED products in the region.



A key reason behind this is that Kenya has the highest electricity access rate in East Africa with total access being an estimated 75% from both grid and off-grid solutions. The report has also analysed the market in terms of application and has found that out of commercial, industrial, residential and other application sectors, the commercial sector accounts for the largest share.



Based on the product type, the report found that street lights accounted for the largest market share. Other major products types were LED bulbs and LED panels. The report has also analysed the key distribution channels for LED products in East Africa and has found that LED products are mainly distributed through retail stores in the region.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 968.1 Million by 2024, exhibiting at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.



