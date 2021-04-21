East Africa Mining Market Report 2020 Featuring Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Tirupati Graphite and EcoGraf

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining in East Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on Mining in East Africa and includes descriptions of mineral resources, exploration, production, economic contribution and trade across numerous countries.

There are profiles of 44 companies including Canadian company Barrick Gold, which owns a majority interest in three gold mines in Tanzania, and South African AngloGold Ashanti, which owns the Geita mine in Tanzania.

Other profiles include Tirupati Graphite, which reached commercial production at one mine and is building and planning numerous processing plants in Madagascar, and EcoGraf, which has graphite projects in Tanzania.

Mining in East Africa:

Dozens of companies are actively exploring in East Africa, which is still largely underexplored, but some of the challenges faced by exploration and mining companies include a general lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure such as roads and electricity. A large number of companies are involved in the region's mining sector, including major companies like Rio Tinto, Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti. Artisanal mining forms a large part of the mining sector in East Africa.

Some of the region's most significant minerals exports are rutile, ilmenite, zircon, gold, and soda ash. Significant investment across several countries has included the opening and development of gold refineries in Rwanda and Tanzania, development of a potash mine in Eritrea and various gold investments in Tanzania, among others.



Government Initiatives:

The mining sector has been identified by most countries in the region as a potential catalyst for economic development, and there is a determined effort to develop the sector and to make it more attractive to investors. This has included a draft policy in Ethiopia to attract foreign mining companies to develop its mining sector.

In Rwanda, the processing of new licence applications is being streamlined while in Tanzania, the government established mineral trading centres in every region to reduce tax evasion and illegal exports of minerals. In Uganda, artisanal mining activities are being legalised to bring them into the tax net.



Report Coverage:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Region Information



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Coronavirus

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Government Involvement

6.4. Lack of Infrastructure

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Labour Resources



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Ambatovy Minerals S.A.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

Ariab Mining Co Ltd

Barrick Gold Corporation

Base Titanium Ltd

Bass Metals Ltd

Bisha Mining Share Company

Cradle Resources Ltd

Danakali Ltd

Delgo Mining Co Ltd

East Africa Metals Inc

Ecograf Ltd

Edenville Energy plc

Etablissements Gallois S.A.

Gem and Rock Ventures Co. Ltd

Gemfields Group Ltd

Golden United Group

Goldplat plc

Kefi Gold and Copper plc

Kermas Ltd

Kibo Energy plc

Lemur Holdings Ltd

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd

Managem S.A.

Minjingu Mines and Fertilizers Ltd

Nextsource Materials Inc

Ngali Mining Ltd

Oriole Resources plc

Piran Resources Ltd

Qit Madagascar Minerals S.A.

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd

Shanta Gold Ltd

Stamigold Company Ltd

Strandline Resources Ltd

Tancoal Energy Ltd

Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Tanzaniteone Mining Ltd

Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd

Tinco Investments Ltd

Tirupati Graphite plc

Universal Resources International Ltd

Volt Resources Ltd

Walkabout Resources Ltd

Williamson Diamonds Ltd

