East Bank Communications Expands to Include Galluzzo Communications

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bank Communications Group, a 44-year-old, Portland-based advertising agency, has expanded to include the operations of Galluzzo Communications, LLC (GC). David Galluzzo, Principal of GC, will assume the new role of Agency Director of East Bank Communications, effective 1/1/2020. David will be responsible for the creative and strategic direction of East Bank's marketing, branding, creative and website development services.



"I have tremendous respect for Rich and his crew and their approach to providing maximum value to their clients through unique marketing practices. I am thrilled to be part of the East Bank team and look forward to applying our collective strengths on behalf of our clients," said Galluzzo.



Established in 2005, Galluzzo Communications is a full-service marketing communications firm that has worked with notable clients including Intel, Freightliner, Cisco, Dell, and WebMD. Summed up by "Smart Creative", the company aims to deliver engaging communications that produce real business results at a reasonable cost to its clients. Prior to opening GC, David was a Managing Partner at Young & Roehr Group, a Portland-based advertising agency.



East Bank Communications is a full-service marketing and advertising firm that helps retailers, manufacturers and service companies increase sales and grow their brands. We're known for the quality of our ideas, our skill at stretching clients' budgets, and our ability to communicate a strong value proposition. Core competencies include strategic planning, brand articulation, web development, and digital advertising.



"We're excited to have David and his team here with us at East Bank," says Managing Director Richard Petralia. "We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver sales growth for our clients, David's creative and strategic abilities have shown time and time again that he shares the same talent and penchant for client success."



