East Coast Fitness Concepts Announces Mr. America All American Sports Festival to Air on CBS Sports Network

Marc Tauriello of Nutley, NJ, and East Coast Fitness Concepts has reached a multi-year agreement with CBS Sports Network to televise the iconic Mr. America Contest. Mr. America is the longest-running and most prestigious bodybuilding contest in the country that dates back to 1939. CBS Sports Network will televise the 2020 Mr. America All American Sports Festival on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m. ET, leading right into CBS Sports Network's coverage of the 2021 SBD World's Strongest Man competition, bringing a night of strength to viewers nationwide.

In the midst of the pandemic, Mr. America saw a resurgence with the 2020 Mr. America safely held in Atlantic City, NJ. The event was well attended and adhered to all current New Jersey state Covid-19 safety protocols, with athletes including both men and women from over 20 different states competing for the nation's most prestigious bodybuilding titles.

The 2021 Mr. America All American Sports Festival will be held again this October in Atlantic City, NJ. This year's sports festival will now include a strongman event, as well as a powerlifting competition. The weekend-long festival will be live taped, produced by JOSUBU Productions, and air on CBS Sports Network at a later date. In addition, the bodybuilding event will be a drug-free and drug-tested event to ensure the most level playing field for all of the athletes.

Preliminary stages of the 2021 competition were documented in the reality series, "Mr. America's Gym. Eat. Repeat: The Road to Mr. America," which gave an insider's look at the physical and emotional impacts and challenges that each competitor experienced. Each show was filmed in the hometowns of six competitors, beginning at Gold's Gym in Crofton MD and culminated at the world-famous Gold's Gym in Venice California. Gold's Gym gym has been a primary sponsor of Mr. America since 2015 and has a long history with the event throughout its existence.

Tauriello is also working on a brand-new reality show featuring some of the country's most elite drug-free bodybuilding/physique athletes. Filming will take place in numerous locations including New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, and California.

East Coast Fitness Concepts is a sports production and promotion company based out of Nutley, NJ.

