East Coast Power Acquires United Powerline Solutions to Accelerate Expansion of National Electric Utility Services Platform

Deal strengthens ECP's distribution services capabilities amid growing demand driven by grid modernization and infrastructure investment

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Power ("ECP" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric utility services and a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), the dedicated North American control buyout fund of A&M Capital, today announced the acquisition of United Powerline Solutions ("UPS"), a Haubstadt, Indiana–based provider of overhead distribution services for electric utilities across the Midwest.

The acquisition advances ECP's strategy to expand into select North American markets. ECP will continue to execute its organic growth initiatives and strategic M&A to expand its full suite of mission-critical services nationwide, including maintenance, repair, upgrade, restoration, and emergency response solutions for electric power distribution, transmission, and substation systems.

"Joining forces with East Coast Power opens a tremendous new chapter for United Powerline Solutions," said industry veteran Tom Williamson, Founder of UPS. "Our shared commitment to safety and quality, combined with the resources and platform ECP and A&M Capital Partners bring, will allow us to deliver even greater value to the utilities and communities we serve."

United Powerline Solutions delivers safe, reliable repair and maintenance support to electric utility customers, specializing in critical distribution infrastructure services. The acquisition expands East Coast Power's geographic footprint and service capabilities at a time of increasing demand driven by grid modernization, aging infrastructure, and heightened outage response needs across the U.S. power system.

"We believe that Tom and the UPS team have built an exceptional business rooted in safety, integrity, and operational excellence," said Darren Donohue, Founder and CEO of East Coast Power. "We are excited to welcome United Powerline Solutions to the ECP family as we expand our capabilities and better serve utility customers facing evolving infrastructure challenges. ECP's approach prioritizes operational continuity, local leadership, and investment in people, ensuring acquired businesses retain the culture and relationships that made them successful."

Michael Craven, President of East Coast Power, added, "We believe UPS enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service across a broader footprint. Their strong safety culture and hands-on expertise align closely with ECP's values and operating model, giving us greater capacity to meet customer needs with speed, reliability, and responsiveness. Alongside AMCP, we believe they are the ideal partners to help drive our business forward, creating value for all stakeholders."

Together, ECP and UPS are positioned to deliver an expanded suite of high-quality electric utility services—bringing increased crew depth, geographic reach, and storm-response readiness to utility partners managing evolving reliability and resilience demands nationwide.

"This acquisition builds on ECP's momentum as a founder-led, strategically capitalized platform," said Ryan McCarthy, Partner at A&M Capital. "We believe United Powerline Solutions is a strong strategic fit that complements ECP's capabilities and advances our shared mission to support critical grid services across a broader region. Going forward, we remain committed to scaling East Coast Power through disciplined investment and strategic growth."

ECP was founded by Mr. Donohue, a senior executive with 35 years of sector experience. He is an active member of, and maintains strong relationships with, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers ("IBEW") and the National Electrical Contractors Association ("NECA").

For more information about East Coast Power, including employment opportunities or inquiries from owners of electric utility service businesses exploring partnership or strategic growth opportunities, please visit www.eastcoastpowerllc.com.

For more information about A&M Capital Partners, please visit https://www.a-mcapital.com/partner.

About East Coast Power ("ECP")

Founded in 2023, ECP is a leading provider of safe and reliable electric utility services. The Company provides maintenance, repair, upgrade, restoration, and emergency response solutions for electrical utility customers supporting distribution and transmission power line infrastructure throughout the Northeastern United States. Headquartered in the Capital Region of New York, ECP is a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners. ECP is an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers ("IBEW") contractor and member of the National Electrical Contractors Association ("NECA"). For more information, please visit www.eastcoastpowerllc.com .

About United Powerline Solutions ("UPS")

United Powerline Solutions is an electric utility services provider headquartered in Southern Indiana, specializing in overhead distribution services. With a highly trained, safety-focused team of certified linemen, UPS delivers safe and reliable services to electric utility customers across Indiana and the Midwest. For more information, please visit https://upowerlines.com.

About A&M Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6 billion in total commitments across its strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is A&M Capital's investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments of over $4 billion across three funds. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com/

