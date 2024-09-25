East Coast Storage Equipment Celebrates 30 Years in Material Handling Equipment

East Coast Storage Equipment Co. Inc (ECSE), a New Jersey-based, family-owned business, celebrates 30 years as a leading provider of material handling equipment solutions.

BRICK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From small family business to coast-to-coast product and service offerings, East Coast Storage Equipment is commemorating three decades in business with a retrospect of its humble beginnings and a look into the future of the company.

East Coast Storage Equipment Co., Inc.

In the early '90s, Founder and Owner John Geddes saw a need for quality storage equipment at reasonable prices. Realizing that used storage equipment maintains its integrity for many years, he began offering high-quality, previously owned pieces to his customers. Products at the time included pallet racking, industrial shelving, conveyor systems, and more.

More than 30 years later, these offerings remain a primary pillar of ECSE's business.

However, having evolved from a small family business to a coast-to-coast provider of material handling products and services, ECSE now offers a wider product range, including new pallet racks, cantilever racks, mezzanines, and more. The company continues to expand its comprehensive inventory with additional new and used equipment offerings, giving customers ever-growing options.

"As we celebrate 30 years in business, I am incredibly proud of our journey and the trust our clients have placed in us," Geddes said. "Our success is built on a foundation of hard work, quality, and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction. Here's to many more years of delivering top-notch material handling solutions."

In addition to expanded product offerings, ECSE has multiplied its facility footprint, including warehouses in Emory, Texas, and Browns Mills, New Jersey, a regional office in Boca Raton, Florida, and its corporate office in Brick, New Jersey. These additional locations have helped the company increase value for its customers and optimize its shipping and storage capabilities.

The company has optimized over 28 million square feet in over 7,000 warehouses and distribution centers across the country. ECSE continues to provide measurable value to businesses of all sizes.

"Our success can be attributed to past and current members of the ECSE team, including the newest generation who have joined the family business and, of course, the thousands of customers they have served during our 30 years in business," Geddes said.

Looking forward to the next three decades, ECSE envisions expanding its automation solutions to stay ahead of industry acceleration.

Following the company's long-term success in sourcing, selling, and installing pallet racks, ECSE also plans to manufacture these racks in the future, bringing an even more competitive solution to the market.

About East Coast Storage Equipment Co.

East Coast Storage Equipment specializes in providing top-quality new and used industrial storage solutions. With three decades of experience, the company offers a wide range of products and services, including pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines, automated solutions, facility design, project management, and more. Its commitment to exceptional service and competitive pricing makes ECSE a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimize their storage and warehouse operations.

Founded in 1994 by John Geddes in Brick, New Jersey, the family-focused company began as a simple pallet rack installation outfit serving the local area and has grown into a nationwide market leader in new and used storage equipment and facility design and installation.

Press Contact

Paul Parisi

Director of Business Development

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 732-451-1808 ext. 1008

SOURCE East Coast Storage Equipment Co., Inc.