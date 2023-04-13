East Coast Storage Equipment Opens New Warehouse in Texas

East Coast Storage Equipment opens an additional storage facility outside Dallas, TX.

EMORY, Texas, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Storage Equipment Co., Inc, a trusted supplier of used and new material handling and storage equipment, opens a new storage facility in Emory, TX —just an hour outside the Dallas metropolitan area.

East Coast Storage Equipment

The equipment supplier opened this storage warehouse on October 1st, 2022, to expand inventory and improve overall operational logistics. With this new storage warehouse, ECSE is now expanding its reach into the area and bringing in more inventory from locations across the southeast to provide Texas area customers with more equipment choices and services.

"We're excited to grow in the Texas area and provide new customers with exceptional service and reliable equipment," - Coby Geddes, COO.

With this opening, ECSE has already started stocking storage equipment, including thousands of new and used pallet rack components like uprights, beams and wire decking—all in stock and ready to ship to area customers.

East Coast Storage Equipment offers solutions to storage and material handling processes, resulting in more successful manufacturing and distribution operations. ECSE has been helping warehouses across the Nation with optimized storage solutions since 1994.

With this new opening, customers in the area now have direct access to quality equipment and services at an affordable price point. To learn more about ECSE and this new warehouse opening, be sure to connect with the team at ecseco.com or call 888.294.5022.

Media Contact:

Coby Geddes

732-597-4892

[email protected]

