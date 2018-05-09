East Coast vs. West Coast: Where Americans Are Traveling in 2018

CheapOair's data revealed that when West Coasters travel domestically, they prefer to visit other West Coast destinations including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Honolulu. Meanwhile, the domestic travel preferences of those from the Eastern U.S. is more widespread, and they are especially keen on travel to Florida, with Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and Miami among their top 5 domestic destinations.

Top 10 U.S. Domestic Destinations by Region3 From East Coast From West Coast Ft. Lauderdale, FL Los Angeles, CA Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Honolulu, HI Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Miami, FL Seattle, WA Denver, CO Dallas, TX Atlanta, GA Phoenix, AZ San Francisco, CA Orlando, FL New Orleans, LA Miami, FL Chicago, IL San Francisco, CA

CheapOair's data found that airfare prices from West Coast gateways can be up to 16% higher than fares from the East Coast, especially when traveling within the US, to Canada, and to Europe. People who live on the West Coast seem to take advantage of the cheaper options by choosing to travel to Mexico and Asia more so than to other international regions.

Average Price per Passenger in Q1 20184

From East Coast From West Coast Within US $277 $297 To Canada $311 $361 To Mexico $430 $376 To Europe $810 $922 To Asia $974 $859

The data also shows that East Coasters primarily travel to Mexico and the Caribbean in the early part of the year, but then in May their bookings to Europe spike as the summer peak season approaches.

Top International Destinations by Region3 From East Coast From West Coast Cancun, Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico Kingston, Jamaica Mexico City, Mexico Mexico City, Mexico Bangkok, Thailand Toronto, Canada Cancun, Mexico Montego Bay, Jamaica Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a flight-focused, hybrid travel agency that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. CheapOair (https://www.cheapoair.com, 1-800-566-2345) bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries at above the industry average. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less.

1 East Coast regional data includes gateways in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia

2 West Coast regional data includes gateways in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

3 Based on passengers booked for travel from each region between 1/1/2018 – 6/31/2018, 4/4/2018

4 Based on average airfare per passenger from each region between 1/1/2018 – 6/31/2018, 4/4/2018

