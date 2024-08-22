East Coast Wings + Grill Brings Fan-Favorite Flavors to the Table with New Menu Additions

Family-Friendly, Casual Dining Brand Elevates Menu with Mouthwatering Flavors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing tremendous success with various summer limited time offers, East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full service, family dining franchise that is the ultimate casual dining spot for wing lovers announces the addition of four new, mouthwatering food options to its menu.

Expanding upon its menu, already jam packed with guest favorites, ECW+G is embracing current flavor trends with exciting new menu additions. Starting August 27, guests will be able to dive into the new flavors at all participating ECW+G locations.

"Our new menu items showcase our commitment to offering our guests more than just our beloved wings," said Sam Ballas, Founder and CEO of ECW+G. "The two new burgers, flatbread, and quesadilla incorporate trendy flavors our customers have been asking for, reflecting our dedication to culinary innovation. These additions are yet another step in our efforts to ramp up our growth and continue to serve our customers with innovative and delicious options."

ECW+G's new food items include:

Gochujang Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties basted with sweet and spicy Korean sauce, provolone cheese, pickled red onions, jalapeños and sesame gochujang aioli, on a lightly toasted bun.

Fiesta Burger: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties topped with warm Mexican street corn queso, loaded with fire-roasted corn, chili peppers and melty cheddar jack cheese, topped with crispy tortilla strips, jalapeños and chipotle aioli, on a lightly toasted bun.

'DILL'-icious Flatbread: Crispy flatbread, creamy dill pickle aioli, seasoned ground beef, chopped tomatoes + pickles, smoked bacon and melty mozzarella cheese blend, drizzled with 1000 island dressing.

Fiesta Quesadilla: Grilled flour tortilla, loaded with fire-roasted corn, melty cheddar jack cheese, jalapeño, cilantro and spicy seasoned chicken, drizzled with chipotle aioli.

These new offerings are a direct byproduct of ECW+G's thoughtful and responsive menu strategy, supported by three pillars: food quality, profits, and guest preferences. In fact, the franchise actively hosts food focus groups monthly to garner feedback from its loyalty members. These guests taste test a variety of menu options and provide constructive feedback on which potential offerings should be added to the menu. Additionally, ECW+G dedicates a significant amount of resources to ensure its menu innovation prioritizes food quality while also maximizing supply chain relationships, streamlining operations, and more for franchisees.

East Coast Wings + Grill – known for its high-quality wings available in over 50 flavors and 7 heat indexes – prides itself in offering a complete dining experience, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 50 nationwide locations open or in development, the franchise has secured a spot on the Entrepreneur and the Franchise Business Review Top Food Franchise lists. The concept has also been named to the Franchise Business Review Hall of Fame for the past decade due to outstanding franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. East Coast Wings + Grill is a member of the IFA, with CEO and Founder, Sam Ballas, serving as the second vice chair of the association. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill