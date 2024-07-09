East Coast Wings + Grill Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day by Giving Away a Year of Free Wings

Family-friendly Wing Franchise Offers Guests a Chance to be Crowned 'Chicken Wing Champion' and Win Array of Prizes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While most of us are not competing in the largest sporting event in the world that kicks off this July, East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full service, family dining wings franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings and the ultimate casual dining spot for wing lovers, is still offering guests the opportunity to win gold. In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day (July 29), ECW+G is hosting the ultimate 'Chicken Wing Champion' contest, giving fans the chance to win a year of free wings and a plethora of other exciting prizes and promotions.

From July 11 to August 11, wing enthusiasts can compete in the 'Chicken Wing Champion' contest. Here's how you can win:

Download the ECW+G App on Google Play or App Store : Begin the contest by downloading the ECW+G app. Earn Points on the 'Flavor Passport': Taste your way through the menu and earn points by dining from each section. Pro tip: the first order from each section of the menu earns extra points! Claim Victory on August 12 : Three winners per location with the top three most points will be crowned the Gold, Silver, and Bronze champion with the following prizes: Gold: Free Chicken Wings for a Year

Free Chicken Wings for a Year Silver: $50 ECW+G Gift Card

ECW+G Gift Card Bronze: $25 ECW+G Gift Card

On July 29, head to any participating ECW+G locations to enjoy bone-in wings for just 85 cents each. Guests can choose from 50+ different award-winning wing flavors and 7 heat indexes, to create over 420 combinations of Buffalo-style wings.

Capture your Chicken Wing Champion moments! Post a static post, story, or reel highlighting your experiences at ECW+G on social media, tag @eastcoastwings, and use #chickenwingchampion for a chance to win additional prizes.

"National Chicken Wing Day is the perfect way to celebrate our two favorite things: our wings and our customers," said Sam Ballas, CEO & Founder of East Coast Wings + Grill. "I'm excited to see our guests take on the Chicken Wing Champion challenge and discover new favorite menu items through the Flavor Passport. Let the games begin!"

East Coast Wings + Grill's secret wing sauce has been a catalyst in winning the Best Hot Sauce at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, NY. East Coast Wings + Grill prides itself in offering a complete dining experience by providing a warm and inviting atmosphere, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality.

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 50 nationwide locations, the franchise has secured a spot on the Entrepreneur and the Franchise Business Review Top Food Franchise lists. The concept has also been named to the Franchise Business Review Hall of Fame for the past decade due to outstanding franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. East Coast Wings + Grill is a member of the IFA, with CEO and Founder, Sam Ballas, serving as the second vice chair of the association. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

