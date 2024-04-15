East Coast Wings + Grill Gears Up for Next Level of Growth with Hiring of VP of Marketing, Ashley Mitchell

Franchise Veteran and Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchise CMO Joins Popular Family Dining Franchise

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their deliberate development strategy, East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a casual dining restaurant franchise, has taken the next step in their growth with the hiring of Ashley Mitchell as Vice President of Marketing. With decades of consumer marketing experience with world-class brands such as The Walt Disney Company along with franchise industry giants like Goldfish Swim School, Soccer Shots and Streamline Brands, Mitchell will help drive the new and updated 5-year growth strategy while continuing to elevate brand awareness, local store marketing and lead generation.

Ashley Mitchell VP of Marketing

Mitchell brings with her an extensive background in marketing and communication – having held several positions where she was responsible for creating and driving marketing strategy, overseeing the growth of the business through consumer marketing and communication, contributing to overall strategic planning as part of company executive leadership teams, and executing high-profile events. Her experience with The Walt Disney Company and several franchises in industries including youth enrichment, home services, beauty concepts, QSR and B2B services led to recognition as a leader in the franchise industry, most recently as a Top Franchise Influencer and Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechanger.

"Over the past few years, we have been meticulous, patient, and laser-focused on creating a multi-brand strategy within our ecosystem within our brand to attract new talent and drive our growth," said Sam Ballas, CEO & Founder of ECW+G. "Bringing on a heavy hitter like Ashley is the talent reboot we have been preparing for. Our plan is all coming together at this moment, and it is the perfect partnership to throttle ECW+G into the next gear. We are thrilled to have Ashley's level of talent on board and it will be exciting to watch what she will do."

Mitchell's efforts will support the company's long-term growth plans to sign an additional ten locations this year while opening another four across the country by year's end. In addition, Mitchell will be focused on bringing meaning and connection to the East Coast Wings + Grill brand and telling its story while building and developing her marketing team to be the best in the industry.

In addition to Mitchell's hiring, ECW+G also hired a multi-unit manager for the brand's corporate locations and a franchise business coach with 32 years of experience in the field.

"For years, I've admired what Sam and the team have built at ECW+G," said Mitchell. "I'm thrilled to join the brand as we head into this next level of growth. We have a strong foundation and reputation in the communities we serve, and I look forward to continuing to elevate that in the years to come."

For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill franchising opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 50 nationwide locations, the franchise has secured a spot on the Entrepreneur and the Franchise Business Review Top Food Franchise lists. The concept has also been named to the Franchise Business Review Hall of Fame for the past decade due to outstanding franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. East Coast Wings + Grill is a member of the IFA, with CEO and Founder, Sam Ballas, serving as the second vice chair of the association. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill