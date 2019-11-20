East Coast Wings + Grill Gives Back to Local Food Banks This Holiday Season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill, a family-dining franchise commended for its wide variety of buffalo-wing flavors and inclusive menu, is celebrating the season of giving with a holiday gift card promotion designed to give back to local food banks.

Starting November 19 and running through December 31, all 36 open-and-operating ECW+G locations will donate 10 percent of its net gift card sales to area food banks. The charitable initiative is part of the culture of ECW+G and its franchisees as they are active members in their communities and contribute to local causes.

East Coast Wings + Grill has multiple locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, along with locations in Virginia, Texas and Pennsylvania. Each location has chosen a local food bank to donate the 10 percent give back, and those chosen include Second Harvest Food Bank and Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

"At ECW+G, we're thoughtful about everything we do," said President and CEO Sam Ballas. "While that focus is often associated with unit-level economics or other analytical measures, we know it's crucial for our franchisees to be present in their communities and to give back in creative and impactful ways. This gift-card promotion not only allows for our locations to make tangible contributions to local food banks, but it allows our guests to get involved as well."

Guests can purchase gift cards of any value at all 36 ECW+G locations. For individual locations and hours of operation, please visit www.eastcoastwings.com/location.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine's "Future 50" list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

