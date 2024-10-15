East Coast Wings + Grill Invites Guests to 'Say Cheese' with Limited Time Only Burger Skillet

Family-Friendly, Casual Dining Brand Elevates Menu with Fan-Favorite Flavors with New Twist on Fall Special

The 'Say Cheese' Burger Skillet Will be Available Beginning October 15

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full service, family dining franchise that is the ultimate casual dining spot for wing lovers, is bringing a cheesy new limited time only addition to its fall menu. Beginning October 15, guests at all participating locations can dive into the savory delight of the limited-time 'Say Cheese' Burger Skillet.

This hearty dish features two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties, cooked to perfection and topped with the cheese of your choice, served on a lightly toasted bun cut in half. To elevate the experience, the burger is placed on a sizzling skillet and paired with either melted beer cheese or nacho cheese for a bold, indulgent finish.

"Our new 'Say Cheese' Burger Skillet highlights East Coast Wings + Grill's commitment to blending guest feedback with the latest food trends," said Ashley Mitchell, VP of Marketing for East Coast Wings + Grill. "As we continue to evolve our menu, this fall feature captures the perfect combination of comfort food and a fun, contemporary twist that our guests crave."

A Data-Driven Menu Philosophy

The introduction of the 'Say Cheese' Burger Skillet is part of ECW+G's forward-thinking menu strategy, built on two guiding principles: leveraging data, guest input, and food costs to inform permanent menu decisions, while staying nimble enough to capitalize on emerging food trends. This flexible approach allows the brand to offer crowd-pleasing limited-time items like the 'Say Cheese' Burger Skillet, while maximizing supply chain efficiency and minimizing risk during times of high demand.

East Coast Wings + Grill – known for its high-quality wings available in over 50 flavors and 7 heat indexes – prides itself in offering a complete dining experience, a variety of menu items including signature burgers, flatbreads, skillets, craft beer, and exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 50 nationwide locations open or in development, the franchise has secured a spot on the Entrepreneur and the Franchise Business Review's 2024 Top Food Franchise, Most Innovative Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Franchise Rock Star, and Top Franchise lists. The concept has also been named to the Franchise Business Review Hall of Fame for the past decade due to outstanding franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. Additionally, East Coast Wings + Grill was also ranked on Franchise Times Top Franchise list. East Coast Wings + Grill is a member of the IFA, with CEO and Founder, Sam Ballas, serving as the second vice chair of the association. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

