East Coast Wings + Grill Launches First-of-its-Kind Franchisee Incentive and Conversion Program

Casual Dining Brand Unveils Unique, Rewarding Opportunity for Multi-Unit Operators, Independent Restaurant Owners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalating interest rates coupled with unprecedented challenges for independent restaurant operators has inspired East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a casual dining restaurant franchise, to launch its new franchise owner incentive program. Aimed at providing a unique opportunity for independent restaurant owners to benefit from exponential growth and financial success within a proven franchise model, ECW+G offers a way to benefit from a motivating and supportive environment where franchise owners can thrive.

As a brand with a proven business model, strong brand reputation, and a record of driving unit-level economics, ECW+G offers the ideal platform for visionaries to start or extend their journeys. The program is designed to appeal to a multitude of candidates, including franchise-modeled food operators who are at the term of their current franchise agreement and may be interested in another brand to consider operating, independent restaurant owners considering a franchise brand as a way to combat the challenges associated with operating a restaurant in today's new normal and multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolio with a successful, proven brand. Based on the disclosed FDD average unit volumes, overall savings through the program are approximately $140,000.

"At ECW+G, we have spent the last several years reformulating our systems for the post-pandemic new normal for success and have developed a clear roadmap for growth and by offering this new incentive and conversion program, we will continue to stand out as the premiere restaurant franchise opportunity," said Sam Ballas, CEO & Founder of ECW+G. "By significantly lowering the cost of entry for prospective franchise owners, we are confident that these entrepreneurs will thrive in our system. There is no better time to join our brand. We own the registration for 'Driven by Unit Level Economics' as our core philosophy to remind our brand daily of what we do." 

When it comes to independent restaurant operators, times have never been more challenging. With the conversion program with ECW+G, these owners can benefit from becoming part of a franchise brand with supply chain efficiencies, training, operations support, enhanced local store marketing support, and a dedicated commitment to unit-level economics. 

Through the program, which runs until March 31, 2024, ECW+G's National Franchise Service Center will provide guidance, mentorship, and business reviews to help candidates achieve their milestones and maximize potential. The program also fosters a collaborative environment through regular franchise owners' meetings, where owners can network, share best practices, and learn from their peers. Once an ECW+G franchisee, owners will have priority consideration for opening new locations and expanding into untapped markets, allowing them to scale their business and increase overall profitability.

Known for its high-quality wings that come in over 55+ flavors and 7 heat indexes, ECW+G offers guests a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere to bring the family, enjoy a game, or pick up convenient carry-out options. ECW+G continues to attract single-unit, multi-unit, and multi-concept franchise candidates and targets regional expansion in markets nationwide, including Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Memphis.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL
East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 50 nationwide locations, the franchise has secured a spot on the Entrepreneur and the Franchise Business Review Top Food Franchise lists. The concept has also been named to the Franchise Business Review Hall of Fame for the past decade due to outstanding franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill

