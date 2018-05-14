East Coast Wings + Grill Opens First Virginia Location

Known for its wide variety of Buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from eight heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant's menu also includes delicious burgers, flatbreads, skillets, salads and more.

The new restaurant is the first foray into restaurant ownership for longtime Lynchburg residents Mike and Leah Morrell. Both originally from Tennessee, the Morrells married and moved to Lynchburg in the early 1990s. Mike worked in the commercial nuclear fuel industry at AREVA for 26 years, and Leah continues to work at BWXT as a Manager of Environmental Protection and Industrial Safety. The Morrells always dreamt of having a business of their own and found East Coast Wings + Grill when Leah was dining with her brother at the Johnson City, Tenn. location. Five years later, they are opening their first restaurant and plan to open additional locations in Virginia.

"After finding the opportunity about five years ago, we bought the East Coast Wings + Grill rights in 2017. It is rewarding to see it finally manifest and become a reality," said Mike Morrell. "Having lived in Lynchburg for almost 30 years, Leah and I understand the market and know that the community members will love the food. From wings to burgers to flatbreads to mac + cheese skillets, there is something on the menu for everyone."

The Morrells will be hosting a grand opening celebration in which free wings for a year will be awarded to the first 75 guests in addition to other door prizes during the all-day event. More details to come.

The Lynchburg East Coast Wings & Grill is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information contact the restaurant at (434) 616-6297 or visit http://www.eastcoastwings.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business Magazine's "Future 50" list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains. 2016- Ranked in the INC. 5000 of personally held corporations. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with eight heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more – all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

