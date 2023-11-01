East Coast Wings + Grill Opens New Location in Clemson; Sights Set on Continued Expansion in Southeast

Family-Friendly Wing Franchise's South Carolina Opening Shows Region's Demand for High-Quality Casual Dining 

CLEMSON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full-service and family-dining restaurant renowned for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indexes, announced the opening of their newest location in Clemson, South Carolina. Located at 405 S. College Ave., Suite 300, the new restaurant signals the brand's intent of continued growth in the region after opening in Florence, South Carolina, earlier this year.

The owner of the Clemson location, Hector Webber, who comes from a multifaceted entrepreneurial background, found his connection to the area when his daughter enrolled at Clemson University. Inspired by the vibrant college town, Webber decided to follow his entrepreneurial spirit and open the family-focused restaurant.

"The demand for great food and a welcoming dining experience is one of the driving factors of my decision to open my own East Coast Wings & Grill at this time," said Hector Webber, owner of East Coast Wings & Grill in Clemson. "Clemson is not just a college town, it's a dynamic town full of people who appreciate good food and good times and we know they'll appreciate the addition of our exciting menu to the area!"

"Our newest location in South Carolina is just the tip of the iceberg of our regional development," said Mark Lyso, SVP Brand Development of East Coast Wings + Grill. "The market is a good fit and the customer demand for East Coast Wing's & Grill's expansion in South Carolina and Virginia is at an all-time high. This new opening couldn't have come at a better time, as we have now opened additional markets for development."

East Coast Wings & Grill is currently targeting Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, and other select territories in South Carolina and the Virginia Beach and Richmond, Virginia markets.

Known for its high-quality wings that come in over 55+ flavors and 7 heat indexes, ECW+G offers guests a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere to bring the family, enjoy a game, or pick up convenient carry-out options. East Coast Wings + Grill – Clemson will feature a full bar, outdoor seating options, a selection of local craft beers, and tv's for guests to enjoy a variety of sporting events.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL
East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member's taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot-on Restaurant Business Magazine's "Future 50" list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation's top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its "Top 200+" list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill

