East Coast Wings + Grill to Enter Florida with First Tallahassee Location

Family Franchise Group Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Full-Service Wing Concept to the State in Late 2026

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill ("ECW+G"), the full-service family dining franchise, is growing its Southeast footprint with a new franchise ownership group to bring the brand to Tallahassee, Florida. Scheduled to open in late 2026, the new restaurant will serve as a go-to casual dining destination for wing lovers, offering more than 50 flavors across seven heat levels alongside burgers, salads, skillets and shareables.

Who is Behind the Tallahassee Franchise

The Patel family brings cross-industry operating experience to the agreement:

Vimal Patel owns a grocery store and gas station in South Carolina and operates Little Caesars and Tropical Smoothie Café franchise locations.

owns a grocery store and gas station in South Carolina and operates Little Caesars and Tropical Smoothie Café franchise locations. Ajay Patel began his career in business and finance at JPMorgan Chase before moving into retail and restaurant investment, including ownership of a liquor store.

began his career in business and finance at JPMorgan Chase before moving into retail and restaurant investment, including ownership of a liquor store. Ankit Patel has owned and managed a wide variety of businesses, such as motels and gas stations along with his newest venture into liquor store ownership with Ajay.

Together, the family is expanding their restaurant portfolio with ECW+G to create a destination where Tallahassee families, college students and local sports fans can dine, gather and connect.

"What stood out to us was the combination of great food and a concept that works for everyone," said Vimal. "Families, students and friends can all feel comfortable here, and the quality of the food speaks for itself. Tallahassee is a growing market, and we saw a strong opportunity to bring this kind of experience to the community."

Why Florida Is a Top Franchise Growth Market in 2026

The expansion plans come as The International Franchise Association (IFA) released its annual Franchising Economic Outlook, showing that Florida is expected to be the second-best state in the nation for franchise growth this year. Key drivers include:

Sustained population growth across major and mid-sized metros

A business-friendly regulatory environment

Rising consumer demand for premium, full-service food concepts

A diverse dining base supported by tourism and college markets

"Our brand is extremely disciplined; we move into new growth using unit level of economics and with the correct candidate as our macro barometer. Florida is a priority market for us as we expand into high-potential communities across the Southeast," said Sam Ballas, CEO and Founder of ECW+G. "Tallahassee fits that profile, with its growing population, strong college presence and diverse dining scene. We're proud to partner with Vimal, Ankit and Ajay as they expand the brand to the state."

How ECW+G Is Approaching National Growth

"Franchise development comes in several structures, and my best years in new growth have been the years when we outsourced our franchise development department. Partnering with Dine Growth Group (DGG), led by Chief Development Officer Carrie Evans, has been a welcomed addition," added Ballas.

With a disciplined approach to development, ECW+G will continue to pursue strategic, density-driven growth in markets that align with its operational and supply chain strengths throughout the South and Midwest. Known for its 50+ flavors and seven heat levels of award-winning wings, along with a thoughtfully crafted, family-friendly menu, ECW+G has earned numerous accolades in recent years for system performance, franchisee satisfaction and concept innovation. The brand continues to strengthen its regional footprint while attracting multi-unit operators seeking a scalable and financially resilient restaurant model.

For more information about ECW+G franchising opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

ABOUT EAST COAST WINGS + GRILL

East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G) is a full-service, family-dining franchise known for its Buffalo wings, featuring 50+ flavors and seven heat levels, along with a thoughtfully crafted menu designed to appeal to every guest. With locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virigina and Pennsylvania, the brand has earned consistent recognition for franchisee satisfaction, innovation, culture, system performance and profitability from Franchise Business Review, Franchise Dictionary Magazine and several other notable publications. East Coast Wings + Grill is a member of the International Franchise Association, with CEO and Founder, Sam Ballas, currently serving as the chair of the association. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill