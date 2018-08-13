East Coast Worldwide Adds Astanza Trinity Laser Tattoo Removal to Their Full-Service Tattoo Studio in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville Beach's highest-rated tattoo studio, East Coast Worldwide, is now offering advanced laser tattoo removal to patients throughout Northern Florida. The full-service studio plans to completely remove unwanted tattoos and tattoo regret, lighten tattoos in preparation for a cover-up tattoo and connect patients with a talented tattoo cover-up artist.

"East Coast Worldwide has always strived to deliver the highest-quality tattoo and piercing services using premium materials. After seeing multiple amateur tattoos and receiving various cover-up requests from numerous clients, it became apparent that not all studios provide the same care and level of expertise that we strive to produce," said Brad Byrd, Studio Manager. "We decided to invest in the Astanza Trinity laser and perform laser tattoo removal to help our clients erase their unwanted ink, make room for new artwork, and take back control of their skin."

Much like the full-service tattoo studio, the Astanza Trinity performs full-spectrum tattoo removal on all tattoo colors and all patient skin types. The Trinity produces three versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, that each target a specific group of ink colors. The Trinity's ruby 694 nm wavelength particularly removes stubborn blue and green inks that are considered very difficult to remove with traditional lasers. The Astanza Trinity is designed to shatter more ink with each pigment, successfully speeding up the natural fading process that is carried out by a body's immune system.

"East Coast Worldwide is redefining what it means to be a tattoo studio," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "The Astanza Trinity and laser tattoo removal service are just cherries on top of their already skilled staff, immaculate studio environment, and dedication to patient care."

About East Coast Worldwide

East Coast Worldwide is a full-service tattoo studio located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida that provides superior laser tattoo removal, piercing, tattoo, microblading, and more. All laser technicians received training from New Look Laser College, the world's leader in laser tattoo removal training.

To schedule a free consultation, visit www.eastcoastworldwide.com or call (904) 685-6516. East Coast Worldwide is located at 420 3rd St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

