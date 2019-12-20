East Japan Railway and McCann Health Developed a Smartphone Application that Offers Tailor-made Workout/Mindfulness Programs for Train Riders

The smartphone application has been developed for use on the Yamanote-line trains in Tokyo using geofencing technology. It provides voice-guided personalized 'TRAIN'ing programs in response to user needs such as physical training or mental training as mindfulness.

The Yamanote Line circles central Tokyo. It stops at many of the city's largest stations and connects with numerous other train and subway systems.

This application was developed under the supervision of health fitness programmers and fitness instructors from Fitness Club JEXER, and offers authentic training programs that can be completed over standard journey time. This provides added value to train travel – a method of transport that is used by over 13 million people every day in metropolitan Tokyo and is a representation of the arrival of the era of MaaS (Mobility as a Service).

Website / Concept Movie

https://train-ing.tokyo/en

Features

1. "Train" the body and mind while on the move

This app transforms trains from a place for travel into a place for growth by providing "Transport + Physical training" and "Transport + Mental training as Mindfulness."

*The app is available on E235 series trains on the Yamanote Line.

2. Personalized programs according to train conditions

By leveraging geofencing technology such as beacons installed in the carriages, the app can provide the optimal training program to each user considering travel time, boarding location and congestion status of the train.

3. Visualization of "Growth"

The user's training history is visualized in the app using graphs and badges such as station badges can be collected. This encourages further motivation and may lead the user to go visit a place they have never been before.

A personalized 'TRAIN'ing program designed to match the boarding conditions

Over 80 'TRAIN'ing programs were developed including muscle training, stretching exercises and mindfulness meditations. The user can select either "Seat" "Pole" or "Strap" as their ambient "'TRAIN'ing gear" depending on where they are in the train carriage, and the app will automatically generate the best program for each user according to their location and needs.

How Geofencing Works

The J-Beacon technology installed in the latest Yamanote Line E235 series are combined with location and date/time information to calculate the user's boarding location, travel route and alighting location to enable the smartphone app to offer a personalized training program optimal for the user. Geofencing uses beacons and GPS to create a virtual geographic boundary using location information, enabling the app to deliver particular contents when the user enters or leaves that particular area.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, is the world's most awarded global healthcare communications network. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

McCann Health in Japan has been awarded at Campaign Magazines Specialist Agency of the Year for the last nine years including 7 Golds.

http://www.mccannhealth.co.jp

Partners

East Japan Railway Company., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "JR East")

As of April 1, 2019, JR East operates 12,209 trains every day in 1665 stations. Aside from its railway business, it runs a lifestyle service business, IT/Suica business and international business. JR East coordinated this app development project.

JR East Sports Co.,Ltd.

JR East Sports runs gyms and Fitness Club JEXER, which are usually located near stations. Designer of the training program that can be easily done within train carriages.

JR East Marketing & Communications, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Jeki")

Jeki runs an advertising agency, house agency and media company for transit ads. In this project, Jeki provided the J-Beacon functionality. J-Beacon is a Bluetooth-based beacon function set in the Yamanote-line train carriages and near the ticket gates on the Yamanote train line (excluding some stations). J-Beacon is a trademarked service of Jeki and its functionality is provided to various companies.

SOURCE McCann Health Japan

Related Links

http://www.mccannhealth.co.jp

