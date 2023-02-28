East Los Capital Exits Investment in Caylent

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, an AWS Premier Service Partner, previously received a $16 million growth equity investment from tech-focused private equity firm East Los Capital in June of 2021. The majority investment was premised on East Los Capital's investment thesis of strong growth in the cloud services market driven by continued adoption worldwide as companies move from cloud migration to cloud native solutions. East Los Capital is pleased to announce that it has exited its position in Caylent following a majority growth investment from Gryphon Investors.

At the time of the initial investment, East Los Capital partnered with Stephen Garden, Executive Chairman of Caylent, to expand the executive team and spur Caylent's growth. Caylent's Founder and CEO, JP La Torre, said "The East Los Capital investment came at a critical inflection point of growth and has allowed Caylent to significantly expand our partnership with AWS and diversify our services portfolio into areas such as data analytics, machine learning, and cloud application development to keep up with demand."

"We partnered with East Los Capital on this investment due to a shared belief in the power of cloud services and how the engineering talent throughout Latin America can accelerate transformative outcomes for customers," said Garden. "With East Los Capital's investment, Caylent has emerged as the fastest growing and most capable firm in the AWS partner ecosystem and perfectly positioned for the next stage in its journey."

Caylent's growth and list of accomplishments during East Los Capital's investment period were substantial. Over the 18-month holding period, the company achieved the following milestones:

Caylent named AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021

Reported growth of 300% year-over-year and the addition of 50 employees per quarter as of Q3'21

Obtained AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in 2022

Received AWS Innovation Partner of the Year Award for North America in 2022

in 2022 Achieved Launch Partner status for AWS Graviton, AWS Control Tower, Amazon EKS and Amazon Opensearch Service Delivery Designations

Expanded into Canada as its third global delivery region

East Los Capital Partner, Anthony Valencia, CFA, remarked that in his nearly two decades of investing in, and researching the major cloud hyperscalers (Amazon, Google & Microsoft), "It is extremely rare to see a service provider outpacing the growth of the overall industry in the manner that Caylent has done. We are extremely proud of what Caylent has achieved and wish them continued success".

Caylent was created as a cloud native company dedicated to providing cloud migration and cloud native software development solutions for clients. Caylent was an early contributor to the development of container orchestration software, which has become the solution of choice for mature cloud computing users. Over time, the company has broadened its offerings to cover a wide range of cloud native solutions. Caylent fills the expertise gap that many companies face when they aim to capture the advantages of cloud computing, but do not have in-house cloud specialists at their disposal.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations, from high growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, bring the best out of their people and technology using AWS. Caylent believes in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for its customers. Caylent works with customers to build, scale, and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model. Caylent's core practice areas include Migration, Application Modernization, Data Analytics & Machine Learning, DevOps, Security & Compliance, and Cloud Native Application Development.

Read more about Caylent at: www.caylent.com

About East Los Capital

East Los Capital is a tech-enabled lower middle market private equity firm making the world more productive through technology. East Los Capital is operationally focused, research-driven, and technology-enabled. The firm invests in successful companies where capital, talent, and analytics can drive the most value. East Los Capital's deep bench of senior technology professionals allow it to identify areas in which a target investment can be improved operationally with a focus on its technology footprint resulting in accelerated revenue growth. East Los Capital focuses on consumer, healthcare, internet, media, services, and software.

Co-founders Emanuel Pleitez and Anthony Valencia have extensive experience in both the public and private markets and leverage this background when identifying prospective investment candidates with the potential to deliver growth in excess of their respective sectors. The company's senior technology professionals who can serve as Advisors/Operating Partners are a unique asset and include the CEOs of software and technology-enabled companies, investment professionals of major institutional private equity and venture capital firms, software engineers, and product managers. The extended team has experience at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and other top-flight cloud and software companies such as Accenture, Disney, Facebook, GoDaddy, IBM, Intel, Symantec, VMware.

Current and exited portfolio companies of East Los Capitals's Co-Founders include 66Degrees, Basepaws, Everyset, Finix, Glitzi, Nadine West, Pasture Bird, Sabio, and Zenhub.

Read more about East Los Capital at www.eastloscap.com

For further information contact Sally Gao at: [email protected]

SOURCE East Los Capital