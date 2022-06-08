East Meadow Audiologist Gives the Gift of Hearing, Donates Resound One Hearing Aids to Patient in Need

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Long Island resident can hear better this spring after winning The Gift of Hearing contest run by Long Island hearing care practice, I Love Hearing.

Ann Marie Giacopello received a free set of hearing aids, as well as an initial fitting and follow-up care, as the contest winner.

I Love Hearing has three locations in Long Island: East Meadow, Port Washington, and New Hyde Park. Dr. Amy Sapodin of I Love Hearing, sits with "Gift of Hearing" contest winner Ann Marie Giacopello at her East Meadow audiology office.

According to Giacopello, she recently returned to the workforce after caring for a sick family member for many years. In her role as a customer service representative, she spends up to nine hours a day on the phone, and her aging hearing aids weren't holding up to meet the demands of the job.

"I have been having difficulties hearing clients because my hearing aids are outdated," Giacopello said. "This results in my having to constantly ask clients to repeat information. I also get frustrated because I'm straining to hear. It would be so beneficial to have new hearing aids that work well with phones… new hearing aids would enable me to do my job more efficiently."

According to Dr. Amy Sapodin, Doctor of Audiology & Owner of I Love Hearing, the hearing aids Giacopello won are programmed to her specific hearing and lifestyle needs with several features that improve the hearing aid experience, including an advanced signal processor, focus modes for one-to-one conversation, and connectivity options that help patients like Giacopello stay connected with the world through their devices. It's one of several cutting-edge hearing aid models offered by the practice, which has three locations in Long Island.

"At I Love Hearing, we work closely with hearing aid companies to give our patients the opportunity to try the best options available," Dr. Sapodin said. "This contest was a great way to get the word out to East Meadow residents and the surrounding area about our services and how we give back to the community."

She added that the GIFT OF HEARING program is a powerful way to help a recipient reconnect with the world around them.

"When you diagnose hearing loss and the patient hears the significant difference hearing aids make, they immediately get that part of their life back again," Sapodin said. "The minute our patients get their sense of hearing back, they often realize they haven't heard this well in years or decades, maybe even 20 years. Giving back in that sense is what we thrive on. Getting the opportunity to give back with a trusted hearing aid provider partners enables us to further our mission to help Long Island hear better."

I Love Hearing operates locations in Port Washington, N.Y., East Meadow, N.Y., and New Hyde Park, N.Y. For more information about each practice, operating hours, and contact information for each location, visit www.ILoveHearing.com.

ABOUT I LOVE HEARING

I Love Hearing is an evaluation and treatment center for hearing and tinnitus. With over 30 years of knowledge and expertise the Doctors at I LOVE HEARING perform complete audiologic evaluations, hearing aid fittings, tinnitus treatment, and provide hearing protection products, hearing aid classes and workshops and ear wax management. I Love Hearing offers options from nearly every hearing aid brand on the market, as well as servicing most brands of hearing aids. The three locations on Long Island are in Port Washington, New Hyde Park, and East Meadow. For more information, visit: www.ILoveHearing.com.

