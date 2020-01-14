East Meets West: 22-Year-Old Blends Asian Herbs and Matcha Into Zero Sugar Energy Drink

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The story began like this – a young college student who suffers from mild dyslexia and struggles to spell created an one-of-a-kind tea soda made with organic Japanese matcha and several natural energy-boosting herbs to challenge Redbull's traditional energy drinks.

The new in town HISE soda is a magical combination to power up your brain functions, especially on concentration and memory, and battle enervation and fatigue by strengthening your physical ability.

The tea soda comes in environmental friendly aluminum cans that are infinitely recyclable and made with up to 95% of recycled material to avoid new cans production as green beverage business. The great blend of herbs & matcha provides you a great variety of vitamins (A, B, C, E, K etc.), minerals (ie. potassium, iron, and magnesium) and dietary fiber to improve your diet. Hise also helps you fight and stabilize harmful free radicals with the high antioxidants content from matcha, Rhodiola Rosea , Ginkgo Biloba and Eleuthero Root.

"I used to rely on energy drinks to deal with my concentration issue as I hate pills. Sure, they do hype you up for three hours but the side-effects are just too much - blushing my skins, crazy heart pounding and energy crash," the young innovator explained. "So, I turned to Chinese herbal and mint tea instead that worked like magic. Inspired by the natural drinks, I founded HISE, the powerful future energy soda that come with clean ingredients and zero sugar that are suitable for everyone, even diabetics and persons on a diet!"

To the remedy of many who want to stay energized but also value health, HISE's new future soda comes with no side-effect but only side-benefits. With the recent super-food trend, matcha has been brought to the spotlight for its rich antioxidant content and free radical fighting properties. Matcha is also high in dietary fiber and fosters metabolism which assists you in weight control and keeping fit. On top of that, the energy soda features three types of top-notch Asian herbs that improve your heart health and help fight age-associated and long-term diseases. One of the three, Rhodiola Rosea, helps in improving mood and easing stress by correcting the chemical imbalances.

"Born in a family that is enthusiastic about teas and herbs, I am always amazed by their nutrition benefits. But we are aware that tea soda is also a soda that needs to taste good. So we studied the popular Western beverages' taste and came up with this delightful tea lemonade recipe which is actually refreshing and sweet!" The Hong Kong based team pointed out that the sweet taste is from a new innovative natural sweetener extracted from the Eastern traditional favorite sweetener - Monk Fruit.

Excited for the future energy soda? HISE is now available as crowdfunding on Kickstarter https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hisedrink/hise-organic-matcha-lemonade-soda-zero-sugar and check them out at www.hisedrink.com

