East Meets West as Actor Brandon T. Jackson's KOE Studios Joins Forces with Kyyba Films and Releases Teaser for "Trap City"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a classic case of "don't call it a comeback," comedian/actor/producer Brandon T. Jackson has been quietly building his empire during a seemingly ten year industry hiatus. Jackson, now the CEO of his Kingdom Over Everything (KOE) Studios, has joined forces with Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, the founders of Kyyba Films, a Michigan based, major film production company, to release the hip hop, urban drama, "Trap City." "Trap City" is produced and directed by Ricky Burchell of B4 Entertainment and co-produced by Jackson and Ganesan in association with and executive produced by Nasik Rav of Nasik Rav Media. In the film, Jackson stars alongside, Erica Pinkett, Clifton Powell, Juhahn Jones, Dennis L.A. White, Eddy Rubin and international actors Nepoleon Duraisamy, actor/composer G.V. Prakash Kumar and Tarina Patel.

The "Trap City' film teaser previews the tale of a struggling rapper working as a drop man for a drug kingpin. Jackson, who portrays the rapper, records a song that becomes a viral sensation just before his arrest. Though his music fame intensifies because of his crime, a near fatal shooting forces him to face the greatest choice of his life. Filmed in Nashville, TN, the music score and soundtrack features former Eminem's D12 bandmate Swifty McVay as well as Brandon T. Jackson, Omar Gooding, Project Pat, Lazarus, Sarkar Musik, Psychon, Jiim, Big Gemini, Sa Roc, Nitesh Aher, Awessum Frankie Itzkatto, G.V. Prakash Kumar and Lesle Lewis.

"Out of sight may be out of mind in Hollywood, but I have been quietly working behind the scenes and KOE Studios is just a sampling of the divine manifestations," explains Brandon T. Jackson. Jackson recently entered the FinTech arena with a new payment app, KingdomPay, and is best known for his work in films "Tropic Thunder," "Lottery Ticket," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," and as a cast member on the VH-1 show "Wild 'N Out" with Nick Cannon. "Our partnering with Kyyba Films is a powerful merger of forces. With their strong roots in the burgeoning South India film market, we have instant access to a wider international platform, combining two communities of color! 'Trap City' is a relatable tale for all audiences with recognizable urban and Indian stars. I can proudly say, we did it for the culture!"

Tel K. Ganesan, the founder, president and CEO of Kyyba Films adds, "Working with Brandon T. Jackson has been a great experience. He is an exceptional multi-talent and this combined film release effort is a win-win for us both. Hip hop has enjoyed a global platform for decades now. With 'Trap City' we are able to team the worlds of India and hip hop on a more expansive playing field, offering viewing audiences something familiar but also something refreshingly new."

Cites Nasik Rav, "Though I have built seven figure businesses, this has been my first time involved in film production. However, after reading the script, and meeting with the producers and the director on this project, we were confident that the project would be a good endeavor for Nasik Rav Media. The film speaks on issues that are ongoing in society in a positive way and the cast is phenomenally talented."

Writer/producer/director Ricky Burchell of B4 Entertainment states, "'Trap City' is a classic urban film combined with good, old-fashioned storytelling. It was important to me to have a great story with a positive message regarding relevant issues."

About Kyyba Films

Founded by Tel K. Ganesan and G.B. Thimotheose, Kyyba Films is a major film production company based in Michigan. The company focuses on the production of original feature films and music videos. Kyyba Distributions, in partnership with Celebrity Films in India, will be distributing the Academy Award nominated actor Liam Neeson starrer, "The Marksman," (previously known as "The Minuteman"), the upcoming action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz for the territory of Indian subcontinent. For more information, visit www.kyybafilms.com.

About KOE Studios

KINGDOM OVER EVERYTHING (KOE) Studios is a defining leader and authoritative media brand representing the voice and perspective of people of color. KOE Studios creates content for film, television, digital content, and properties which are driven by people of color that encompass universal themes of truth. Brandon T. Jackson, the force behind KOE Studios, is the son of the renowned Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, founders of The Impact Network, the largest and only African American founded independent, international, inspirational TV network. Visit KOE Studios at https://thekoestudios.com/.

About Nasik Rav Media

Nasik Rav Media, https://nasikravmedia.com, is an insights-driven, ideas-led experiential marketing and consultancy firm with a mission to deliver memorable media and shareable activations that are designed to inspire brand loyalty and incite action. It is based out of Georgia and founded by Nasik Rav.

About B4 Entertainment

B4 Entertainment, headed by Richard Burchell, is a Tennessee-based production company that prides itself in delivering thought-provoking and inspirational content. Upcoming projects include films "AM Radio" starring Omar Gooding, in post-production; the coming-of-age drama "One More Dream" in pre-production; and the action-packed audio series "Mask My Soul" also in post-production. Visit them at www.b4entertainment.com and www.copyrightcompany.net.

"Trap City" is a promising story of upliftment and personal empowerment. Watch the teaser for "Trap City" at https://youtu.be/Tjvdg4QBXS8 .

Stay updated with "Trap City" release details at https://trapcitymovie.com/.

