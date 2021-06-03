East Midtown Partnership Launches Bingo Game Campaign with Local Businesses

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The East Midtown Partnership, a business improvement district that works to improve the quality of life and promote commercial activity in one of the world's most vibrant, diverse communities, launched a district-wide, interactive Bingo campaign that will culminate in prizes to encourage and welcome patrons back to their businesses.

As restrictions are being lifted and with restaurants welcoming guests at full capacity in New York, this travelling Bingo game will serve as an engaging experience for residents and visitors to reconnect with beloved retail and local businesses in East Midtown. Businesses across many different industries including food, design, beauty, fashion and more are secured to participate.

Starting June 1, Bingo boards will be available in-person at each participating business and patrons can pick them up on their visit. In order to have a box cleared, patrons must make a purchase with the business in order to receive credit. Once a patron fills out one of the approved Bingo patterns listed on the card, they can submit their card to the BID and win a special prize. Prizes include a luxury weekend stay at the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel, dinner for two at neighborhood restaurants, including Amali, Copinette, Kurant Wine Bar, La Cava, Pescatore and many more, as well as specialty retail gift cards.

A full list of participating businesses include:

Allure Day Spa

Amali

Calligaris

Clarks

Copinette

Cucci Chiropractic

Eileen Fisher

Ess-a-Bagel

Ethan Allen

The Harman Store

IKEA Planning Studio

Kickstand Bicycles

Kurant

La Cava

Learning Express Toys

Madonna & Co

The Mill

Nare Sushi

Natalia Huang Piano Studio

Pescatore Restaurant

Proper Food

Reiss

Satori Laser

Society of Illustrators

Sweetcatch Poke

The Harman Store

"We pride ourselves on strengthening our local businesses, finding new ways to engage the public and keeping the neighborhood safe, clean and beautiful," said Rob Byrnes, President of the East Midtown Partnership. "This is the ideal moment for a fun, safe, and interactive way to drive customers back through the doors of their local businesses as restrictions are lifting."

Please learn more at https://eastmidtown.org/places/east-midtown-bingo/ and follow along on East Midtown Partnership's Instagram and Facebook.

About East Midtown Partnership:

Since 2002, East Midtown Partnership's mission has been to improve the quality of life and promote commercial activity in one of New York's most vibrant, diverse communities, East Midtown, Manhattan. East Midtown Partnership continually offers new and exciting programs to better serve businesses, employees, residents and visitors. Some of these programs include the East Midtown Passport card, street side recycling program, e-mail newsletters and bulletins, news initiatives and increased greenery and beautification in the region.

