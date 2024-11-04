East Oak Fuoco Fire Pit Offers Clean Heat with Ultra-Smokeless Design

The new 21-inch fire pit delivers generous heat in an ultra-smokeless design to keep company warm and comfortable on cool fall and winter nights. The fire pit's exclusive conical airflow design increases air intake by up to 20% to eliminate smoke through superior secondary combustion that results in a cleaner and more intense flame. The unique shape of the Fuoco spreads warmth to a broader area to provide cozy comfort for more guests on chilly evenings.

"The Fuoco represents the next generation of fire pit design that further eliminates ash particulates so anyone sitting fireside won't experience uncomfortable smoke inhalation, eye sting and smelly clothes," said John Van, East Oak's chief product officer. "What's left is a clean, hot fire that provides the right amount of heat for hours."

Crafted from durable 100% stainless steel, the Fuoco withstands high temperatures and harsh outdoor conditions. A removable raised base protects surfaces from the heat and is safe for use on decks. The base serves as a catch for ash deposits that can easily be discarded after the fire pit cools. The base can be inverted after use for more compact storage in a complementary carrying case. The case makes transportation a cinch so the Fuoco can be used anywhere for car camping, picnics and outdoor events.

The Fuoco, weighing 16.9 pounds, can accommodate firewood, wood chips or pellets to achieve a 2-3 hour burn. The Fuoco is available through East Oak or Amazon for $159.99.

About East Oak

East Oak's outdoor living, heating and kitchen products are crafted to create inspired backyard living spaces that bring together family, friends and colleagues through comfortable, easy-to-use and convenient designs. Made for small patios to spacious backyards, East Oak's mission is to provide indoor comfort in outdoor spaces. As a one-stop-shop for all your outdoor living needs, East Oak offers modern designs and high-quality products aimed at helping make elevated outdoor entertaining spaces accessible to everyone.

