East Penn Manufacturing Chooses Temple for Major Expansion

$110 million project will create an additional 48 jobs

TEMPLE, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- East Penn Manufacturing Co., in partnership with the Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC), announced today a significant expansion of East Penn's manufacturing facility in Temple, Texas.

East Penn currently employs approximately 350 people at its Temple operations. With this expansion, the company is expected to add 48 additional full-time jobs, further increasing its workforce in Temple. The existing facility totals 393,000 square feet, and the expansion will add an additional 175,000 square feet. The project is located on 45 acres in Temple's Industrial Park and is expected to break ground in June 2026, with a targeted completion in fall 2028.

"As the company continues to expand its capacity of AGM batteries, we are pleased to continue our growth within the Temple area. The workforce here is second-to-none and the support that we receive from Temple EDC, our government partners at all levels, and the overall community is truly remarkable. We look forward to leveraging this strategic location to further enhance servicing our customers and their future growth in AGM products," Larry Miksiewicz, East Penn Chief Manufacturing Officer.

East Penn's Temple facility plays a key role in the company's battery manufacturing process, completing the final stage of AGM battery production. Batteries manufactured in Pennsylvania are shipped to Temple for finishing before being distributed across North America. The proposed expansion will increase finishing capacity by at least three million AGM SLI batteries annually, further positioning Temple as a critical part of East Penn's manufacturing and distribution operations.

"Reinvestment at this scale is a measure of performance. East Penn's decision to expand in Temple reflects an operation that works — supported by a capable workforce, a competitive manufacturing environment in Texas, and the operational advantages of locating in Temple," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC. "We are proud to support the continued growth of a premier employer recognized for its workplace culture."

"We are grateful for East Penn's continued investment and the strong partnership we've built together. Their expansion reflects the confidence they have in Temple and in the people who make this community strong," said Mayor Tim Davis.

Founded in 1946, East Penn has grown over eight decades from a one-room shop producing five automotive batteries into one of the world's leading battery manufacturers. Today, the family-owned company employs more than 10,000 full-time employees, produces over 515 battery types for transportation, industrial, and standby power applications, and maintains industry-leading, sustainable, closed-loop recycling practices.

East Penn was ranked as one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2025 by Forbes and Statista. The company has also received notification that it will be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas for the first time, with official rankings to be released in February.

Sustainability is central to East Penn's operations. The company recycles all major lead battery components — lead, plastic, and acid — upholding the industry's 99 percent recycling rate. Its zero-discharge wastewater treatment plant recycles millions of gallons of water annually, and its patented emissions-capture systems convert byproducts into usable agricultural materials.

With 80 years of manufacturing experience, East Penn continues to invest in research and development focused on advanced battery technology, automation, and clean energy storage solutions. As the company grows, its focus remains on supporting the people and communities that make its operations possible.

Media Contacts:

Joel Brady

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

[email protected]

Bridget Hinze Weber

Temple Economic Development Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Temple Economic Development Corporation