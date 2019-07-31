East Team Wins BallenIsles Junior Cup At BallenIsles Country Club

"The highlight of the BallenIsles Junior Cup is the camaraderie between the kids," said Jeff Fitzherbert, PGA, director of golf, BallenIsles Country Club. "They all were interested in each other's matches and were very excited to have been a part of this great team event."

In total, 20 male and 12 female junior golfers competed in the 8th annual BallenIsles Junior Cup. East and West Team members included:



East Team:

Kade Cannon

Nicole Cee

Jenna Fonda

Alex Heard

Kayla Holden

Jackson Kustin

Christopher Lee

Jennifer Lilly

Justin Lilly

Ava Marano

Payne McEntee

Dante Moser

Cameron Owens

Jack Roseman

Chase Scholze

Alexa Tiano

West Team:

Andres Barraza

Jacob Bennett

Carlos Caloca

Nick Estrada

Jack Gardner

Antonia Herrera

Chloe Kovelesky

Christiana Marcellus

John Marshall

Daniel Melnick

Amelia Novoa

Taye Pham

Kyrsten Shawah

Andie Smith

Tyler Stachkunas

Jack Tharrington

Since 2011, BallenIsles Country Club has invited South Florida's top junior golfers to participate in the BallenIsles Junior Cup. Played on the club's legendary East Course, the BallenIsles Junior Cup is a fun team competition, and is sponsored by Cleveland Golf, Srixon and Columbia.

ABOUT BALLENISLES COUNTRY CLUB

Since the early 2000's, BallenIsles Country Club has been consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America. A $35 million clubhouse renovation was completed in November 2018, featuring 115,000 square feet of luxurious space; three championship courses with 54 holes of golf; a world-class 21-court tennis complex including an exhibition tennis court and four pickleball courts; and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex with a full service spa and salon, fitness center, Pilates studio and resort-style swimming pool. For more information, visit www.BallenIsles.org.

