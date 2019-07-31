East Team Wins BallenIsles Junior Cup At BallenIsles Country Club
Jul 31, 2019, 08:30 ET
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Team won the rain-shortened BallenIsles Junior Cup at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The two-day, Ryder Cup-style tournament was played Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, on the Club's legendary East Course and featured the area's most accomplished male and female junior golfers, ages 18 years and younger.
Due to inclement weather on Sunday, play was suspended with the East Team leading the matches. Tournament officials decided the East Team would retain the cup.
"The highlight of the BallenIsles Junior Cup is the camaraderie between the kids," said Jeff Fitzherbert, PGA, director of golf, BallenIsles Country Club. "They all were interested in each other's matches and were very excited to have been a part of this great team event."
In total, 20 male and 12 female junior golfers competed in the 8th annual BallenIsles Junior Cup. East and West Team members included:
East Team:
- Kade Cannon
- Nicole Cee
- Jenna Fonda
- Alex Heard
- Kayla Holden
- Jackson Kustin
- Christopher Lee
- Jennifer Lilly
- Justin Lilly
- Ava Marano
- Payne McEntee
- Dante Moser
- Cameron Owens
- Jack Roseman
- Chase Scholze
- Alexa Tiano
West Team:
- Andres Barraza
- Jacob Bennett
- Carlos Caloca
- Nick Estrada
- Jack Gardner
- Antonia Herrera
- Chloe Kovelesky
- Christiana Marcellus
- John Marshall
- Daniel Melnick
- Amelia Novoa
- Taye Pham
- Kyrsten Shawah
- Andie Smith
- Tyler Stachkunas
- Jack Tharrington
Since 2011, BallenIsles Country Club has invited South Florida's top junior golfers to participate in the BallenIsles Junior Cup. Played on the club's legendary East Course, the BallenIsles Junior Cup is a fun team competition, and is sponsored by Cleveland Golf, Srixon and Columbia.
ABOUT BALLENISLES COUNTRY CLUB
Since the early 2000's, BallenIsles Country Club has been consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America. A $35 million clubhouse renovation was completed in November 2018, featuring 115,000 square feet of luxurious space; three championship courses with 54 holes of golf; a world-class 21-court tennis complex including an exhibition tennis court and four pickleball courts; and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex with a full service spa and salon, fitness center, Pilates studio and resort-style swimming pool. For more information, visit www.BallenIsles.org.
SOURCE BallenIsles Country Club
