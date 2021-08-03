East Team Wins BallenIsles Junior Cup At BallenIsles Country Club
Aug 03, 2021, 08:30 ET
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Team won The 9th Annual BallenIsles Junior Cup at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The two-day, Ryder Cup-style tournament was played Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st on the Club's legendary East Course and featured the area's most accomplished male and female junior golfers, ages 18 years and younger.
"The highlight of the BallenIsles Junior Cup is the camaraderie between the kids," said Jeff Fitzherbert, PGA, director of golf, BallenIsles Country Club. "They all were interested in each other's matches and were very excited to have been a part of this great team event."
The 9th Annual BallenIsles Junior Cup featured 24 male and 12 female golfers. East and West Team members included:
East Team:
- Andres Barraza
- Jay Brooks
- Rafe Cochran
- Chase Cohen
- Manuella Herrera
- Noelle Jensen
- Jackson Kantowski
- Sebastian Kawas
- Chloe Kovelesky
- Chris Lee
- Sophia Louis
- Aiden Macfarquhar
- Lindsey Marcellus
- Tyler Mistretta
- Poon Nantsupawat
- Andie Smith
- Tyler Stachkunas
- Vilda Westh-Blanc
West Team:
- Gabriella Albert
- Carlos Caloca
- Brianna Castaldi
- Nick Estrada
- Alyssa Fritz
- Alex Heard
- Jackson Kustin
- Sebastian Nachilly
- Jake Navaretta
- Erin Marcelino
- Mathew Marcelino
- John Marshall
- Payne McEntee
- Justin Ross
- Natthawat Sakchawanpob
- Corbin Scott
- Kyrsten Shawah
- Skylee Shin
Since 2011, BallenIsles Country Club has invited South Florida's top junior golfers to participate in the BallenIsles Junior Cup. Played on the club's legendary East Course, the BallenIsles Junior Cup is a fun team competition, and is sponsored by Cleveland Golf and Srixon.
ABOUT BALLENISLES COUNTRY CLUB:
Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, BallenIsles Country Club has been consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America since the early 2000s. A $35 million clubhouse renovation was completed in November 2018, featuring 115,000 square feet of luxurious space; three championship courses with 54 holes of golf; a world-class 23-court tennis complex including an exhibition tennis court and pickleball courts; and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex with a full-service Cosmo & Company salon and spa, fitness center, Pilates & spin studios and resort-style swimming pool. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org
