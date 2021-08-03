East Team Wins BallenIsles Junior Cup At BallenIsles Country Club

"The highlight of the BallenIsles Junior Cup is the camaraderie between the kids," said Jeff Fitzherbert, PGA, director of golf, BallenIsles Country Club. "They all were interested in each other's matches and were very excited to have been a part of this great team event."

The 9th Annual BallenIsles Junior Cup featured 24 male and 12 female golfers. East and West Team members included:



East Team:

Andres Barraza

Jay Brooks

Rafe Cochran

Chase Cohen

Manuella Herrera

Noelle Jensen

Jackson Kantowski

Sebastian Kawas

Chloe Kovelesky

Chris Lee

Sophia Louis

Aiden Macfarquhar

Lindsey Marcellus

Tyler Mistretta

Poon Nantsupawat

Andie Smith

Tyler Stachkunas

Vilda Westh-Blanc

West Team:

Gabriella Albert

Carlos Caloca

Brianna Castaldi

Nick Estrada

Alyssa Fritz

Alex Heard

Jackson Kustin

Sebastian Nachilly

Jake Navaretta

Erin Marcelino

Mathew Marcelino

John Marshall

Payne McEntee

Justin Ross

Natthawat Sakchawanpob

Corbin Scott

Kyrsten Shawah

Skylee Shin



Since 2011, BallenIsles Country Club has invited South Florida's top junior golfers to participate in the BallenIsles Junior Cup. Played on the club's legendary East Course, the BallenIsles Junior Cup is a fun team competition, and is sponsored by Cleveland Golf and Srixon.

ABOUT BALLENISLES COUNTRY CLUB:

Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, BallenIsles Country Club has been consistently ranked as one of the Top 100 Clubs in America since the early 2000s. A $35 million clubhouse renovation was completed in November 2018, featuring 115,000 square feet of luxurious space; three championship courses with 54 holes of golf; a world-class 23-court tennis complex including an exhibition tennis court and pickleball courts; and a state-of-the-art Sports Complex with a full-service Cosmo & Company salon and spa, fitness center, Pilates & spin studios and resort-style swimming pool. For more information visit www.BallenIsles.org

SOURCE BallenIsles Country Club

Related Links

http://www.BallenIsles.org

