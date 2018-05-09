East Texas Law Firm Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith Changes Name

Mr. Phillips was sworn in as Judge of the 59th District Court in Grayson County on May 1 following an appointment by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Mr. Phillips completed his eighth term as State Representative for District 62 in the Texas Legislature before decisively winning the Republican judicial primary for the 59th District Court in March.

"Larry Phillips has been my law partner for more than 15 years, and I can think of no one better suited to the role of District Judge," says firm founder Clyde M. Siebman. "That said, we will certainly miss his experienced counsel around the law office."

On a personal level, Mr. Siebman says he is tremendously proud that his daughter, Ms. Forrest, is stepping into her new role as name partner.

"Along with my childhood friend, the late Homer B. Reynolds, III, I founded this firm when he and I both were in our early 30's," Mr. Siebman says. "Elizabeth's new role signals the start of a new era for our firm. I am proud that our brand of trusted Texas legal counsel endures as our firm commences with its second generation of both partners and clients."

Ms. Forrest is a former law clerk to Judge Amos Mazzant III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association, and she also serves as Chairperson of the Association of Women Lawyers of the Eastern District of Texas.

Siebman Forrest's lawyers provide decades of experience representing Texas-based and out-of-state clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Northern Districts of Texas, as well as state courts stretching from the northern Dallas suburbs to the Red River and throughout East Texas. The firm's trial experience runs the full gamut of litigation, from patent, trademark and trade secret matters, to false claims, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death cases.

Mr. Siebman was named the Dallas/Fort Worth Lawyer of the Year for patent litigation in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Siebman Forrest also was named to the 2018 Best Law Firms list published by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.

