Eastar Chem is excited to announce their specialized beauty, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals division, Pure Green Chem!

News provided by

Eastar Chem & Pure Green Chem

23 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastar Chem has been in business serving loyal customers for nearly 40 years with their sourcing, tolling, manufacturing, quality assurance/stability testing, and regulatory compliance needs in industries ranging from household, personal care, dyes, polymers, food products, pharma, cosmetics, and CPG.  With their specialized Pure Green Chem division, they have experts on-staff with a wealth of knowledge to source any ingredients or technology globally you may need with the best price, quality, and lead times.  NO MORE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES & SAVES YOU TIME AND MONEY!   Additionally, they can manufacture any ingredients, technology, and formulations you desire.  Contract Manufacturing includes, but certainly is not limited to skincare products, haircare, fragrance, household, personal care, food products, nutraceuticals, supplements, pharma, CPG, amenities, hot-fills, eyemasks, and more. 

Pure Green Chem global sourcing & manufacturing experts
Eastar & Pure Green Chem look forward to continuing working with you to seamlessly source for you or create truly unique products to set your company apart from the mass-market.

For more information & inquiries, please visit us at:

www.puregreenchem.com

[email protected]

www.eastarchem.com 

SOURCE Eastar Chem & Pure Green Chem

