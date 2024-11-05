Eastcarb Unveils New 32,000-square-meter Graphite Product Manufacturing Factory

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Carbon (Eastcarb), the world's leading graphite manufacturer in China, has today unveiled its new factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang, China. The state-of-the-art factory covers an area of 32,000 square meters and has a complete graphite production line.

Eastcarb's new factory will bridge the gap in the increasing demand for graphite material and products. With the new graphite products manufacturing factory, Eastcarb projects to increase its production by 67% while improving the supply chain in the graphite parts industry.

East Carbon Factory and product

"As a category leader in graphite manufacturing, this marks a new chapter for Eastcarb high volume manufacturing of different graphite grades, electrodes, crucibles, and other graphite accessories," said Mark Feng, Eastcarb Business Manager. "With our 99.9999% high purity graphite and short lead time, we strive to support businesses globally through timely delivery, and handle specialized project needs."

Eastcarb's new factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang, has a modern graphite production line that includes crushing, grinding, flotation, drying, gravity separation, purification agitators, filtration equipment, machining, and other processing equipment.

The company has also invested in modern furnaces including graphitization, direct heating, graphite tubes, Acheson, and cold wall furnaces.

With the facility fully operational, clients can visit the Eastcarb factory. More information please visit：https://www.eastcarb.com/

About East Carbon (Eastcarb)

Eastcarb is an industry-leading graphite manufacturer in China. Based in Shenyang, China, Eastcarb supplies different graphite grades, from expanded, vibrated to isostatic.

Through innovative solutions, Eastcarb has pioneered many graphite products such as molds, crucibles, electrodes, heating elements, and many more. Eastcarb's philosophy is clear – pioneer sustainable and innovative solutions in graphite parts manufacturing.

Media Contact:

Mark Feng

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13124198009

SOURCE East Carbon