Easter Fanfare At 123Greetings!

Children look adorable in their cute bunny costumes holding a basket of colored and decorated eggs. Easter Bonnets festooned with flowers are displayed on the windows of the shops during this time. Easter flowers like white Lilies and Passion flowers carry special symbolic meanings and are in demand during the festival.

Chocolate bunnies to decorative eggs are all part of the grand celebrations of Easter Sunday. Egg rolling and egg hunting are some of the famous activities in which people from all over the world partake in.

Millions of greeting cards are exchanged every year in Easter, making it one of the most celebrated event. 123Greetings.com offers a vast collection of cards, developed by our visualizers from across the world, to help express a range of emotions and inspiration. With more than five hundred forty-one thousand greetings sent globally last year, on 123Greetings.com, users from over two-hundred countries shared warm Easter wishes with their family and friends.

Arvind Kajaria, Founder of 123Greetings.com, says, "Easter is the celebration of prevailing goodness. At 123Greetings.com, we create fresh new online greetings keeping in mind the festive spirit and encourage our users to share ecards in their circle of friends and folks."

