Easter Hope Comes Early to Skid Row
Easter Baskets, Food Bags and Brunch for Hundreds of Poor Children & Their Families at the Fred Jordan Mission's 75th Annual Easter Party
Apr 20, 2019, 09:37 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter arrives one day early on Skid Row today - Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00am – 3:00pm where hundreds of homeless & poor children and their families will celebrate Easter at Fred Jordan Missions, 445 Towne Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on Skid Row.
The festivities include a delicious brunch where hundreds of working poor and homeless will be treated like VIP's and invited to enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch including herb roasted Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh green beans, spiced peaches, rolls, an extra special desert and more!
400 boys and girls will receive Easter baskets full of toys and Easter candy. There will be face painting, music and other fun activities.
Skid Row will be transformed into a beautiful festival on the street complete with colorful balloons, exciting music and brightly colored tablecloths. Hope and joy will rise straight up from the streets of Skid Row at this holy celebration where guests will enjoy a traditional and inspirational Easter service filled with the true Easter story, beautiful music and a special "Blessing for Each Child" which will include praying for God's blessings upon each individual.
Food bags overflowing with food donated by caring individuals will be given to every family.
Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions, (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, children and families in downtown L.A and has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission
