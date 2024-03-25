Easter is going to be a great celebration on the streets of Skid Row

We will be serving a Delicious Brunch for Homeless Men, Women and Families with Children, Easter baskets to children and Food Bags to Families at our Saturday, Easter Celebration at Fred Jordan Missions.



When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 10:00am Where: Fred Jordan Missions: 445 Towne Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013 – (5th and Towne) What: Fred Jordan Missions will close 4th street for our annual Easter Celebration, taking place today on the streets of Skid Row. This event, we will be serving a delicious hot brunch including homemade Chili Verde, beans, rice with a side of tortilla, and an extra special desert. Along with distributing Easter baskets to the children that is filled with toys and candy, and hygiene bags for individuals and families, too. Visuals: Fred Jordan Missions has been serving those in need for almost 80 years in Los Angeles. Serving hundreds of working poor and homeless that will be treated as VIPs. The Mission welcomes anyone who is hungry and needs a helping hand.

This Saturday, Skid Row will be transformed into a beautiful event on the streets with colorful balloons, beautiful music, and brightly colored tablecloths. Hope and Joy will rise up straight from the streets of Skid Row at this holy celebration where guests will enjoy an inspirational Easter service filled with the Easter story, and prayer for God to bless each individual in attendance.

Serving overflowing food bags with food donated by caring individuals will be given to every family who comes.

Mission Statement: Since 1944, Fred Jordan Missions has been a pillar of support in downtown Los Angeles, helping homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children. The Mission's impact extends beyond the borders of Los Angeles, as it has also built orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As a non-profit, faith-based, educational, and relief organization, the Mission seeks to create positive change through various initiatives. For additionally information, please visit us http://www.fjm.org.

