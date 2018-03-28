Easter Sunrise Service At The Lincoln Memorial: A 40-Year Washington Tradition

At 6:30 AM on Sunday, April 1, 2018, thousands will gather at the steps of this historical landmark for one of the nation's largest Easter sunrise services. A Washington tradition featured on the cover of The Washington Post and named #5 on the Washingtonian's The Great Washington Bucket List, this unforgettable service draws Washingtonians, and people from all around the nation and the world alike, while thousands more view the livestream at www.EasterSunrise.com.

What began as an idea in 1979 with a handful of people has become an Easter tradition for the U.S. capital celebrating 40 years of interdenominational worship in an uplifting experience.

Presented by Capital Church, its founding pastors, Amos & Sue Dodge, and lead pastors, Travis & Tara Goodman, this sunrise service is produced by the worship and technical arts ministry of the church, along with the effort of 100 volunteers from their congregation.

"At the dawn of Easter morning from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to declare, CHRIST IS RISEN, HE IS RISEN INDEED!" Pastor Dodge, who never dreamed that such a simple idea would grow into an internationally recognized gathering with nearly 10,000 people in attendance said, "We will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and the message will not only ring on the Washington mall, it will be heard around the world."

The music, the people, the message, and the view make this sunrise service one of the most unique ways to celebrate Easter Sunday morning.

All are invited to attend and encouraged to arrive early as seats fill up fast. The morning is often brisk so be sure to dress warm and bring a blanket. Directed parking and ALS Interpretation will be provided. More information and livestreaming of the service can be accessed at www.EasterSunrise.com.

