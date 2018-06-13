Eastern Bank Announces Aly Raisman as Partner For Good

Aly Raisman's athletic accomplishments are matched by her leadership in giving a voice to fellow survivors of sexual abuse in women's gymnastics and youth sports, driving grassroots change.

"I believe we're all survivors of something. I hope to encourage everyone to remember that everyone is dealing with something and no one should have to suffer in silence. I want to help everyone feel heard because every story matters. Don't ever let anyone tell you differently," said Raisman. "I am honored to join Eastern Bank as a Partner For Good and appreciate their leadership on issues related to social and economic justice. Together, we can continue to advance positive change in our communities and help everyone to feel empowered to use their voice and speak their truth."

The partnership kicks off during Eastern's 200th anniversary year, when it is focusing its community service, philanthropic, and advocacy activities on helping to address a wide range of issues that disproportionately impact women and girls, such as sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, health care, pay equity, and senior management and board representation.

"Aly epitomizes bravery, action and fierce perseverance for herself and so many others, and we are excited to welcome her as a Partner For Good," said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. "We strive to be a community bank with a conscience—one that is willing to advocate for solutions to issues affecting our neighbors and ourselves, even when it may be difficult or uncomfortable to show up, stand up and speak up. In this regard, Aly is a natural partner and we look forward to supporting her."

As part of the partnership, Eastern Bank will support Raisman's #FlipTheSwitch initiative with Darkness to Light to help end sexual abuse by providing its employees with the leading, evidence-informed child sexual abuse prevention training program – Stewards of Children®.

In addition, Eastern Bank is now the "official New England Bank of Aly Raisman" and Raisman will appear at special events, and in advertising, community advocacy efforts, social media and more. She joins two other iconic New England athletes and advocates, Doug Flutie and David Ortiz, as Eastern's Partners For Good.

Raisman was announced as a Partner For Good at Eastern Bank's 200th anniversary celebration event on June 12th where she, Flutie and Ortiz surprised more than 1,600 employees and invited guests. David Ortiz became a Partner For Good in 2017 and currently can be seen on local networks and heard on the radio in Eastern's new marketing campaign for Mobile & Online Banking. Doug Flutie and Eastern Bank have worked together for 15 years; he has appeared in various marketing campaigns and the Bank has supported the Flutie Foundation's mission to help families affected by autism.

About Darkness to Light

Darkness to Light is the nation's leading advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse. Guided by the vision of a world free from child sexual abuse, Darkness to Light believes that it is an adult responsibility to protect children. The #FlipTheSwitch campaign calls for all adults involved in youth sports to complete Darkness to Light's Stewards of Children® training, which is widely recognized as the leading, evidenced-informed child sexual abuse prevention program in the country.

About Eastern Bank

Founded in 1818 and celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2018, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America's oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $110 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Eastern also partners with nonprofits, community and business leaders, elected officials and customers to strategically contribute to the communities it serves. These Partners For Good guide and connect Eastern to efforts that positively influence community challenges. Join us for good at

