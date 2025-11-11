Eastern Communications Acquires PMC Wireless, Strengthens Tri-State Area Service Presence

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd. ("Eastern"), one of the largest mission critical communications providers in North America, announced today the acquisition of Hazlet, NJ based PMC Wireless ("PMC"), a leading regional public safety communications technology provider.

Pictured left to right: Ryan Veatch, Mike Casciano, Michael Orzetti, Bryan Casciano, Scott Tschetter, Tom Alessi

PMC, led by second-generation owners Mike and Bryan Casciano, has built a strong reputation for supporting customers who operate in high-risk environments where reliable communication is essential. Eastern and PMC have collaborated for years through a successful technical distribution partnership that has benefitted from common cultural bonds: deep commitment to public safety, utilities, and transportation end users; zealous focus on the customer; and a passion for building excellent, technically minded teams.

This acquisition builds on that shared cultural and operational foundation, enabling the combined organization to deliver greater technological sophistication, faster service, and enhanced scale to better serve customers and supplier partners across their complementary Tri-State area footprint.

In addition to strengthening local service, the combined platform will also introduce new tools and technical product categories to Eastern's national distribution network, creating added value for dealers and end users nationwide while providing a strong foundation for continued growth and opportunity for employees across both organizations.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Founded in 1976, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 24 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com

Contact: Tom Alessi

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

SOURCE Eastern Communications, Ltd