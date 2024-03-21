Eastern Communications and Zetron Announce Nationwide Distribution Partnership

QUEENS, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd. , one of the largest mission critical communications providers in North America, announced today a strategic, nationwide distribution agreement with Redmond, WA based Zetron, a leading manufacturer of IP-based command and control solutions for emergency services.

"Increasingly, success for our mission critical end users – and the channel partners supporting them – requires technical fluency and rapid, localized response along a wide range of communications technologies," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "The opportunity to leverage our national scale on behalf of our state-of-the-art, long-term partner Zetron is a huge win for those end users and channel partners dedicated to a thriving, open ecosystem. We could not be more excited to expand our partnership with the entire Zetron team."

"Zetron and Eastern are working together to bring best-in-class command and control capabilities to our critical communications partners and end users," added Brandon Williams, Vice President of Global Sales at Zetron. "The breadth of Eastern's adjacent technology offerings, paired with its industry leading technical channel support services, enables us to further scale Zetron solution sales and services delivery, ensuring strong, localized, technically capable support for current and future customers."

The relationship will have a phased rollout through the end of June 2024, and will provide Zetron partners with a transition period, minimizing any business disruptions. Existing Eastern and Zetron channel partners will now be able to leverage Eastern's technical expertise, on-site services, engineering support, customer success, and fulfilment capabilities in conjunction with the pursuit of commercial opportunities across the span of Zetron's industry-leading technology offerings.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 20 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always on, always ready — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable.

