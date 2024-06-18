Eastern Communications Appoints Danielle Marcella as Chief Revenue Officer

QUEENS, N.Y., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd., a leading provider of mission critical communications and services in North America, announced today that Danielle Marcella has been named Chief Revenue Officer.

Danielle Marcella, Chief Revenue Officer

"As we think about fueling the next phase of growth in our current and future markets alongside our OEM and channel partners, we would be hard pressed to find a better addition to the team than Danielle," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "There are few leaders with her level of sophistication and understanding of the public safety, utility, transportation, and other end markets we serve. More excitingly, her deep understanding of the many technological adjacencies within our mission critical communications ecosystem positions us well to continue driving specialized, technical distribution services in support of our channel partners, OEMs, and end users alike."



"I am so excited to return back to the mission critical communications space at a real inflection point in the industry's evolution. End users are simply no longer looking for support on voice, data, or other solutions in isolation," added Marcella.

"Eastern is truly differentiated because it is the only nationally scaled, service-led distribution company in our space – its DNA is technical pre-sale, post-sale, and highly responsive aftermarket support for its channel partners. From personal experience, any manufacturer not benefitting from a properly incentivized and technically capable network of dealers and integrators is underserving the market; Eastern is laser focused on fueling that dynamic for OEMs and channel partners alike, and I cannot wait to help write the next chapter."

Previously, Marcella held a number of executive sales and customer facing roles, most recently simultaneously leading global customer service and Western Hemisphere sales for TE Connectivity's Aerospace, Defense, and Marine Business Unit. Prior to that, she led global sales for L3Harris' Public Safety and Professional Communications division.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 21 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com .

Contact: Thomas Alessi

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

SOURCE Eastern Communications Ltd.