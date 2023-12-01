Eastern Data and Western Computing Ya'an Cloud Ecology Conference & the 6th Big Data Application and Practice Conference Held in Ya'an, China

News provided by

Ya'an Municipal People's Government

01 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET

YA'AN, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Data and Western Computing Ya'an Cloud Ecology Conference & the 6th Big Data Application and Practice Conference was held in Ya'an, Sichuan, China on December 1, 2023, focusing on technological research and development and breakthroughs in the big data industry.

According to Ya'an Municipal People's Government, the conference invited experts from well-known Chinese universities and scientific research institutes in related fields, as well as prominent companies like Baidu AI Cloud, to discuss the future development trends of the artificial intelligence industry through park visits, thematic introductions, keynote speeches, etc. Ya'an, as the host, hopes to promote the development of the big data industry in Ya'an and accelerate the establishment of a big data industry base in the Chengdu-Chongqing region through this conference.

Ya'an is one of the pioneering big data industry agglomeration areas in Sichuan Province, with an annual average temperature of 15.6 degrees centigrade, making it a natural ''heat dissipation field'' that is conducive to natural heat dissipation and cooling during the operation of big data, reducing power consumption. As one of China's top ten hydropower bases, Ya'an provides stable and reliable electricity, and its relatively low electricity prices can effectively reduce enterprises' operating costs while achieving "zero carbon" emissions.

The China Ya'an Big Data Industrial Park, located in the Economic Development Zone of Ya'an City, is one of the key big data industry bases in Western China. Currently, it has built a data center covering an area of over 230,000 square meters, with a rack scale of 25,000 units and an installation rate of over 70%. It is the largest single data center in Sichuan Province with the highest standard and the best cost performance, and also the first "carbon-neutral" green data center in China. Up to now, it has introduced 194 big data and related industry projects, including Alibaba and ByteDance, with a total investment of over 58 billion yuan.

In 2023, the digital economic aggregate of Ya'an reached 35 billion yuan. The relevant leader from Ya'an stated that, while expanding "data storage", they would strengthen computing power and algorithms, develop digital applications, and accelerate the establishment of a big data industry base in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. It is expected that by 2025, the scale of Ya'an's digital economy will exceed 50 billion yuan, and the rack scale will reach 50,000 units.

SOURCE Ya'an Municipal People's Government

Also from this source

Conclusion of the 9th Ya'an Panda & Nature Film Week

After a five-day span, the 9th Ya'an Panda & Nature Film Week held in the Chinese city of Ya'an of Sichuan Province concluded on November 10th. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.