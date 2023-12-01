Eastern Data and Western Computing Ya'an Cloud Ecology Conference & the 6th Big Data Application and Practice Conference Held in Ya'an, China

YA'AN, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Data and Western Computing Ya'an Cloud Ecology Conference & the 6th Big Data Application and Practice Conference was held in Ya'an, Sichuan, China on December 1, 2023, focusing on technological research and development and breakthroughs in the big data industry.

According to Ya'an Municipal People's Government, the conference invited experts from well-known Chinese universities and scientific research institutes in related fields, as well as prominent companies like Baidu AI Cloud, to discuss the future development trends of the artificial intelligence industry through park visits, thematic introductions, keynote speeches, etc. Ya'an, as the host, hopes to promote the development of the big data industry in Ya'an and accelerate the establishment of a big data industry base in the Chengdu-Chongqing region through this conference.

Ya'an is one of the pioneering big data industry agglomeration areas in Sichuan Province, with an annual average temperature of 15.6 degrees centigrade, making it a natural ''heat dissipation field'' that is conducive to natural heat dissipation and cooling during the operation of big data, reducing power consumption. As one of China's top ten hydropower bases, Ya'an provides stable and reliable electricity, and its relatively low electricity prices can effectively reduce enterprises' operating costs while achieving "zero carbon" emissions.

The China Ya'an Big Data Industrial Park, located in the Economic Development Zone of Ya'an City, is one of the key big data industry bases in Western China. Currently, it has built a data center covering an area of over 230,000 square meters, with a rack scale of 25,000 units and an installation rate of over 70%. It is the largest single data center in Sichuan Province with the highest standard and the best cost performance, and also the first "carbon-neutral" green data center in China. Up to now, it has introduced 194 big data and related industry projects, including Alibaba and ByteDance, with a total investment of over 58 billion yuan.

In 2023, the digital economic aggregate of Ya'an reached 35 billion yuan. The relevant leader from Ya'an stated that, while expanding "data storage", they would strengthen computing power and algorithms, develop digital applications, and accelerate the establishment of a big data industry base in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. It is expected that by 2025, the scale of Ya'an's digital economy will exceed 50 billion yuan, and the rack scale will reach 50,000 units.

