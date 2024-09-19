Eastern DataComm and ZeroNow Present Fall 2024 School Safety Breakfast Seminar Series

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School safety and effective daily communications remain a paramount concern for educators, administrators, and parents. As part of a continued effort to make schools across the nation more connected and protected, Eastern DataComm and ZeroNow, in partnership with Verkada, are pleased to announce the launch of the Fall 2024 School Safety Breakfast Seminar Series. This transformative event is designed to help school leaders enhance their institutions' physical security with cutting-edge technology.

Eastern DataComm and ZeroNow, in partnership with Verkada, invite school leaders to attend this fall's School Safety Seminar series coming to a city near you.

All leaders in education are invited to join us for: Enhancing School Security through Innovative Tech

Dates & Locations:

Tuesday, October 8th : Maggiano's of Hackensack, NJ

: Maggiano's of Wednesday, October 9th : Hilton Long Island/ Huntington, NY

: Hilton Long Island/ Tuesday, October 15th : Hilton Garden Inn Washington, DC / Greenbelt, MD

: Hilton Garden Inn / Wednesday, October 16th : Maggiano's of Bridgewater, NJ

: Maggiano's of Tuesday, October 29th : Hilton Garden Inn Hartford South, CT

: Hilton Garden Inn Hartford South, CT Wednesday, October 30th : MOESC, Tinton Falls, NJ

Time:

Registration & Check-In: 8:30 am–9:00 am

Educational Session: 9:00 am–12:00 pm

Attendees will benefit from expert-led sessions that explore policy, procedure, training, and technologies that support the composition of a robust school safety ecosystem. Participants will gain key insights into how technologies like AI-powered video surveillance and access control systems enhance physical security across campuses, as well as how environmental sensors help reinforce policy and allow for proactive corrective action. Attendees will learn the benefits of effective emergency notification solutions, coordinated paging and bell systems, and VoIP technology. Participants are encouraged to bring their safety and communication challenges to be addressed by Eastern DataComm and ZeroNow thought leaders.

And of course, breakfast will be served at no cost to all registered attendees.

Learn more by visiting the event page.

Who Should Attend:

This event is ideal for K–12 Superintendents, Business Administrators, School Safety Professionals, Directors of Facilities, IT Professionals, and Higher Education Administrators who are focused on effective communication and comprehensive safety for their institutions.

Reserve Your Seat:

Spaces are limited. REGISTER HERE to secure your spot and gain the expertise needed to enhance your school's physical security ecosystem.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit www.zeronow.org.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications technology firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, paging, bell and clock solutions, and network infrastructure. Learn why schools across the country rely on Eastern DataComm to keep their communities safe.

Contact:

Gina Kleinhans

[email protected]

