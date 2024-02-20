Eastern DataComm Announces Updated School Safety Seminar Series Focused on Tech Best Practices to Protect Your Campus

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Eastern DataComm brings school leaders a can't-miss in-person educational breakfast seminar experience entitled, The Right Tech Saves More Than Just Dollars: School Safety Best Practices to Protect Your Campus.

This interactive learning session addresses both emergency and day-to-day benefits of strategically implementing integrated communication and physical security systems, focusing on advancements in video surveillance, access control solutions, paging systems, clocks, bells, and VoIP phone systems.

Respected law enforcement professional and school safety expert, Adam Drew, joins Eastern DataComm's National Safety & Communications Advisor, Paul Jenne, to lead the discussion.

Presenters will explore innovations in physical security technology like improved analytics and artificial intelligence that better aid those entrusted with keeping their communities safe. Using real-life case study examples from national headline-making active shooter incidents like Uvalde, Covenant, Parkland, and Sandy Hook, Adam and Paul will examine what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how to prevent the devastation felt by these school communities from happening on your own campus.

Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of how policies, procedures, and technologies like video surveillance, access control, and emergency notification work in unison to build the most robust school safety ecosystem. This educational opportunity is available free of charge to all school community leaders. Seating is limited, so it is strongly advisable to reserve your spot as soon as possible.

Seminar Dates and Locations

Wednesday, March 13th Hilton - Parsippany, NJ Tuesday, March 19th Hilton Garden Inn - Falls Church, VA Thursday, March 21st DoubleTree - Eatontown, NJ Tuesday, March 26th Hilton Garden Inn - Milford, CT Thursday, March 28th Hampton Inn - Elmsford, NY

Interested in attending an upcoming seminar? Click HERE to register.

Unable to attend, but looking to benefit from information like this? Schedule a complimentary School Safety & Communications Consultation with an Eastern DataComm advisor.

Visit: https://bit.ly/3X2i50U

…Because when it comes to school safety, we're all in this together.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, paging, bell and clock solutions, and network infrastructure.

Eastern DataComm provides practical safety technology solutions that reduce the opportunity for human error and facilitate clear communication. Learn why schools across the country rely on Eastern DataComm's LENS + OPTICS to keep their communities safe.

Media Contact:

Gina Kleinhans

+18889024091 ext 132

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern DataComm