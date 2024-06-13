HACKENSACK, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern DataComm, a leading provider of technology solutions for educational institutions, is excited to announce its new contract with the Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC). This partnership aims to significantly boost the technological capabilities and support available to schools within the MOESC network, aligning with their mission to deliver top-tier safety and communications technology.

Eastern DataComm Partners with MOESC to Enhance Technology Solutions for New Jersey Schools.

Eastern DataComm, renowned for its expertise in communication, networking, and safety solutions, brings extensive experience and innovation to the MOESC community. The company is committed to modernizing the technology infrastructure of New Jersey schools, ensuring that students and educators have access to state-of-the-art tools and resources that create an optimal learning environment.

"We are thrilled to join forces with MOESC," said Al Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm. "This partnership represents a major step in our dedication to empowering educational institutions with the technology they need to succeed. Together, we will deliver seamless, reliable, and secure safety and communications solutions to meet the evolving needs of schools and their communities."

Eastern DataComm's proven track record and commitment to excellence are well aligned with MOESC's mission of fostering collaboration and providing outstanding services to the education sector. The partnership is set to drive significant advancements in the technological landscape of schools across the state.

For more information about these organizations and their services, please visit MOESC or Eastern DataComm.

Cooperative Bid Details:

Bid Number : 25-11





: 25-11 Title : School Communications and Safety Systems Cooperative Bid 24-25 25-26





: School Communications and Safety Systems Cooperative Bid 24-25 25-26 Co-op Number: 289MOESC

About Eastern DataComm For over 35 years, Eastern DataComm has been a trusted provider of communication and technology solutions, specializing in the educational sector. Their comprehensive offerings include voice, paging, bell and clock systems, access control, environmental sensors, video surveillance, and emergency notification solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of schools and districts.

About Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission Cooperative Purchasing MOESC's cooperative purchasing program (#289MOESC) aims to achieve benefits in pricing, product quality, and efficient contract processes for public purchasing entities. MOESC is dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective educational services to schools throughout New Jersey. Through collaboration and innovation, MOESC supports the educational community in achieving excellence.

CONTACT: Gina Kleinhans, [email protected]

SOURCE Eastern DataComm