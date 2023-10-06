Eastern DataComm Shares Helpful Guide to Assist School Leaders with Better Outfitting Their Safety Ecosystems

Eastern DataComm

06 Oct, 2023, 12:02 ET

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern DataComm is doing its part to foster safer school environments with the release of "Building a Safer School Ecosystem: A Comprehensive Guide".

According to Education Week, as of October 3, 2023, there have been over 20 school shootings in the current year alone. (That number does not include the staggering influx of violent acts perpetrated off campuses, which pushes that total to over 100.) Undoubtedly, there has never been a more important time to protect our nation's youth than now.

Download the latest guide by Eastern DataComm to help keep your campus connected and protected.
With the release of Building a Safer School Ecosystem: A Comprehensive Guide, Eastern DataComm provides real-life examples, practical guidance, and expert insight on improving efforts to keep schools connected and protected. Key insights elucidate the benefits of leveraging technology to augment a school's safety profile. Utilizing this strategy removes the potential for human error as much as possible. When technology systems work in unison with policy, procedure, and personnel, a truly robust, comprehensive school safety ecosystem is created – one that nurtures an environment for learning and growth.

Additionally, this vital resource explores the critical role access control and video surveillance systems play (among other technology solutions) in augmenting that safety ecosystem. The guide provides real-world case studies depicting how these systems work together to deliver multimodal and consistent messages. Further highlights portray the challenges schools face regarding communication, the limitations of single-mode emergency messaging approaches, issues with access to funding, and industry expert advice to break through those barriers.

We encourage educators, administrators, and those concerned with the welfare of students across the country to leverage this guide. Learn what it takes to truly safeguard our school communities.

Interested in receiving the guide? Download your copy today!

…Because when it comes to school safety, we're all in this together.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, paging, bell and clock solutions, and network infrastructure.

Eastern DataComm provides practical safety technology solutions that reduce the opportunity for human error and facilitate clear communication. Learn why schools across the country rely on Eastern DataComm's LENS + OPTICS to keep their communities safe.

