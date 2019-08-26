Eastern District of Texas Bench Bar, Judicial Dinner Registration Ends Soon

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal leaders from across the world are coming together in Plano, Texas, next month for the 2019 Eastern District of Texas Bench Bar Conference and the second annual Texas Dinner in Honor of the Judiciary & 7th Amendment.

The EDTX Bench Bar is one of the nation's best-attended and informative conferences for lawyers, judges and others in the legal profession. The annual gathering provides attendees with the latest updates on practicing civil and criminal law in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. This year's conference will include a special focus on the Eastern District's increasing role in high-stakes criminal cases.

Hosted by the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association for the 23rd year, the EDTX Bench Bar will take place at the Marriott Legacy Town Center in Plano from Sept. 23-25, and the Texas Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Registration is still available for the Bench Bar Conference at https://edtxbenchbar.com/ and for the Judicial Dinner at https://www.texasjudicialdinner.com/.

The keynote speaker for this year's Texas Dinner is Dr. Nestor Humberto Martinez, the former Attorney General for the Republic of Columbia. Dr. Martinez will be discussing his role as Columbia's former top law enforcement officer and the ongoing fight against the Columbian cocaine trade.

The Texas Dinner attendees also will hear from retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents Javier Pena and Stephen Murphy about the real-life cases they handled against Pablo Escobar and others that became the basis of the critically acclaimed television series "Narcos." They will be joined by members of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, who will discuss the District's No. 1 ranking among U.S. Districts in extraditing international drug criminals to the United States for trial.

Potential sponsors are encouraged to consider underwriting a table at the Texas Dinner. Unused sponsor seats will be allocated to individuals in law enforcement who would like to attend the dinner.

Individual tickets are priced at $300 and six-seat tables are $2,500 each. Sponsorships for individual underwriters also are available for $10,000, which includes a table at the Texas Dinner, preferred seating, a VIP reception, and registration for two attendees to the EDTX Bench Bar Conference.

For more information about the EDTX Bench Bar Conference and the Texas Dinner, please contact Andrea Williams McCoy at 903-870-0070 or andrea@siebman.com.

