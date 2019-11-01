Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Markets, 2023 - E-Commerce Payments in Eastern Europe Led by Alternative Payment Methods
B2C E-Commerce sales in Eastern Europe remain on the growth path
Online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe continue to grow at double-digit rates as of 2019, according to the findings cited in this report. The leading B2C E-Commerce market in the region is Russia, with a projection that online shopping revenues could double between 2019 and 2023.
Card alternatives lead the E-Commerce payment landscape in Eastern Europe
In Russia, Turkey and a few other countries of Eastern Europe, card is the leading payment mean used by online shoppers. However, in majority of nations covered in this report, alternative payment methods including bank transfer, digital wallet and cash on delivery outrank traditional card payments in E-Commerce.
Top E-Commerce market players in Eastern Europe
The E-Commerce market leaders in Eastern Europe include regional and country players such as Allegro in Poland, eMag in Romania, Heureka and the Czech Republic, Hepsiburada in Turkey and Wildberries in Russia. Furthermore, cross-border online shopping platforms are also popular, such as AliExpress.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, incl. Russia, 2018 & 2019f
B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
Internet Penetration in Europe, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
Online Shopper Penetration in Europe, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018
Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, July 2018
Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in % of Internet Users, April 2018
Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018
Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019
Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019
E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018
Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019
Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019
Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019
Barriers to Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018
3. Russia
4. Poland
5. Turkey
6. Czech Republic
7. Greece
8. Romania
9. Hungary
10. Ukraine
11. Slovakia
12. Bulgaria
13. Belarus
14. Croatia
15. Slovenia
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Allegro Group Sp. z oo
- Amazon.com Inc
- Ceneo S.A.
- DNS OOO
- Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri
- Hepsiburada.com
- Heureka
- M Video Trade OOO
- MIH PayU BV
- Mastercard Inc.
- OLX Inc.
- Ozon Holdings Limited
- PS Yandex Money LLC
- PayPro SA
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd
- Sberbank of Russia PJSC
- VKontakte Ltd
- Visa Inc.
- Wildberries LLC
- Zalando SE
- eMag Group
