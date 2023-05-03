Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023-2028: Poland will Remain the OTT Revenue Winner as Russia's Growth will be Muted by Sanctions

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $5.7 billion in 2028; nearly double from $2.9 billion in 2022.

Poland will remain the OTT revenue winner; doubling its total between 2022 and 2028 to $2.2 billion. Russia's growth will be muted given the sanctions. Together Poland and Russia will account for 61% of the region's 2028 total revenues.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "AVOD revenues will grow faster than SVOD. Russia's AVOD revenues will stay just ahead of Poland."

SVOD revenues will reach $3.5 billion by 2028 - up from $1.8 billion in 2022. Due to the slowdown in Russia, Poland will become the SVOD market leader by some distance - the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2028.

40-page PDF and excel report covers 22 countries. Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed regional and country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime

Amediateka

ANT1 Next

Apple TV+

Canal Plus

CDA

Disney+

Divan.TV

Facebook/Instagram

Go3

HBO

Ipla

Ivi

Kinopoisk

Kion

Megogo

Netflix

Okko

Pickbox

Play Now

Player+

Polsat Box

Premier

SkyShowtime

TNT Premier

Viaplay

Voyo

WarnerMedia

Wink

Youtube

Country Coverage includes:

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Rep

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

