Eastern Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2022: Number of Pay-TV Subscribers will Fall in 18 of the Region's 22 Countries Between 2021 and 2027

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eastern European pay-TV will fall from 82 million subscribers in the peak year of 2018 to 74 million in 2027

The peak year 2018 included 17 million analog cable subscribers, which will drop to zero by 2027. The number of digital pay TV subscribers will increase by 9 million over this period.



The number of pay-TV subscribers will fall in 18 of the region's 22 countries between 2021 and 2027. The total will drop by 4 million in 2022 alone, mainly due to Ukraine losing all of its 2.6 million subscribers.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: "Russia will account for half of the region's pay-TV subscribers in 2027. However, Russia will lose 5 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 partly as sanctions worsen the economic situation and due to some analog cable homes converting to FTA DTT."



Sanctions on Russia are expected to continue for some time, with Western companies reluctant to re-enter the Russian market. Russia is not as dependent on Western content as many other European countries. However, sanctions will result in an economic hardship that will adversely affect Russian household spending. Pay TV subscriptions are cheap, so the sector will not be hit that hard.



Murray continued: "We assume that Russia will withdraw from Ukraine before end 2022. After the Russian withdrawal, we expect massive investment in Ukraine by Western companies/governments as well as most refugees returning home."



This 148-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document.

Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document. Outlook: Forecasts in a 25-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Forecasts in a 25-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points; Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay-TV subscribers, by pay-TV revenues, and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

3Max TV/Total-HT

A1

Albtelecom

Baltcom

Beeline/Veon

Bulsatcom

Cablenet

Canal Plus

Cgates

Cosmote

CT

Cytavision

Digi TV

Digitalb

Direct One

Elisa

ER Telecom

Evo

Focussat

Home 3

Inea

Kyivstar

M:Tel

Max TV

MinDig

Moldtelecom

MTIS

MTS

Neo TV

Netia

Nova

NTV Plus

O2

Orange TV

Orion

Polsat

Primetel

Rostelecom

SBB

Skylink

Slovak Telekom

Sun

T-2

T-Home

T-Mobile

Telekom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Telia

Telly

TEO

Tet

Total TV

Toya

TP/Orange

Tricolor

Tring

Triolan

TV Box

UPC

Vectra

Viasat

Vivacom

Vodafone

Volia

Zala

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk83uc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets